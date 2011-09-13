Foreign Translations, Inc. Launches Foreign Staffing, Inc. Service and Website

Greenville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2011 --Foreign Staffing, Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of our new service and website http://www.foreignstaffing.com. Using our 13 years of experience in providing translation services to global corporations, Foreign Translations, Inc. http://www.foreigntranslations.com created Foreign Staffing, Inc., http://www.foreignstaffing.com , a bilingual staffing and recruiting firm specializing in the placement of professional bilingual personnel all over the world.



With thousands of bilingual applicants across the globe, Foreign Staffing, Inc. has the foundation, resources, and expertise to locate and place bilingual and multilingual candidates anywhere and everywhere. According to CEO Ken Zwerdling, “There are far too many people skilled in foreign languages who are not utilizing them in the work place. We help applicants combine their professional and bilingual skills to find the perfect job anywhere in the country or around the world”. In addition, Zwerdling says, “We service companies with simple to diverse international demands, for example, those that may require German engineers in Chicago, Chinese Human Resources executives in Los Angeles, or even French lawyers in Boston.



The need for employees with foreign language skills is becoming a vital tool for almost any entity, from the most recognized of global businesses all the way to individual local companies. Foreign Staffing, Inc. is committed to assisting large-scale bilingual and multilingual communities as well as individuals find the opportunities where their skills will be utilized and appreciated. Because we value these skills, we are dedicated to matching applicants who have proven language and professional skills with the best permanent opportunities.



The new website has many features to help job seekers in search of job opportunities as well as help employers understand how we will fill their needs. Job seekers can view and apply for current jobs in various industries or register for future job openings.



CEO Ken Zwerdling says, “We are living in a global world. When job seekers are able to combine their language and professional skills they are infinitely more marketable in this very tough job market. And, more than ever before, employers are doing business around the globe and need employees with specific language skills”.



Foreign Staffing, Inc., http://www.foreignstaffing.com helps employers and job seekers Go Global With Confidence ®