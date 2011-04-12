Foreign Translations, Inc. Wins TopTenREVIEWS Bronze Award for Translation Services

Greenville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2011 -- Foreign Translations, Inc. specializes in foreign language translation, interpreting, and website localization and offers translation services for a wide range of projects, from technical manuals, legal contracts, and marketing collateral to financial statements, training manuals, websites, and software programs.



To receive the Bronze Award, Foreign Translations, Inc. excelled in categories such as Web Content Localization, International SEO and Desktop Publishing Translation, and it holds one of the highest quantities of language pairs for translation.



TopTenReviews.com praised Foreign Translations, Inc. for accommodating a wide range of languages in a wide variety of industry sectors, summarizing that Foreign Translations, Inc. “has a long list of satisfied corporate clients because it meets its deadline commitments, delivers well-written and accurate translations and provides responsive and courteous customer service." The complete review can be viewed at http://translation-services-review.toptenreviews.com/foreign-translations-review.html



Foreign Translations, Inc. is very pleased with the excellent review from the specialists at TopTenReviews.com. The independent reviewers confirm what Foreign Translations, Inc.’s CEO, Ken Zwerdling, believes, that, “[our customer service, accuracy and on-time delivery is one of the best in the industry]."



Customers worldwide who choose to benefit from Foreign Translations, Inc.’s services include Tanya Candia with Candia Communications, who says, "I have worked with several translation firms over the years and the quality your firm has produced is among the best."



Foreign Translations, Inc. customizes its rates for each client according to the unique nature of each request. Foreign Translations, Inc. believes that a personal conversation with each client prior to providing any price quote is vital in achieving a detailed understanding of the needs.



Foreign Translations, Inc., http://www.foreigntranslations.com, is a 13-year old global translation services firm specializing in foreign language translation, interpreting, and website localization, headquartered in Greenville, SC. The company offers translation services for a wide range of projects, from technical manuals, legal contracts, and marketing collateral to financial statements, training manuals, e-learning courses, websites, software, policy and procedure handbooks, and newsletters. With thousands of native translators located across the world, the company frequently translates documents ranging from 1,000 words to over several million words in all the major languages. In addition, it provides interpreters for depositions, trials, and conferences. Foreign Translations, Inc. also offers a full range of Multilingual Desktop Publishing Services and International Search Engine Optimization.

