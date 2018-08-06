Foreo Proves That Skin Care Products Can Be Both Cute and Useful

Pudong, Shanghai -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2018 --From the first LUNA to this year's UFO, FOREO has done a lot to revolutionize the beauty world and has been known for its lovely skincare gadgets. In just 5 short years, the company has been receiving international accolades for their cutting-edge design, branding, and innovation, such as ICMAD City Award for Package Design Innovation: Skincare Face and Cosmopolitan Beauty Awards 2017 for Love at First Sight. Filip Sedic, the founder of the brand, points out that it is because the brand has combined the Nordic design with state-of-the-art beauty technology.



As a beauty instrument brand that has always focused on product development and innovation, FOREO has a lot of "firsts": FOREO UFO, the world's first smart facial mask treatment that provides a spa-level facial care in 90 seconds; FOREO LUNA for MEN, the first smart facial cleanser for men which is designed specifically for men's skin and drives out the skin's impurities to help prevent razor burn... All of them have one thing in common: they look cute and simple.



"Cute things can make people feel happy, and things that make us happy will accompany us for a longer time," says Filip, "The reason why we keep something for a long time is that it suits us and it is easy to use. This is like a virtuous cycle."



According to the company, they are not confi¬ned by antiquated designs and don't just improve existing designs. Instead, they tear them down completely and restart from the ground up. This creative destruction is at the heart of what we do and is refl¬ected in the unique FOREO product designs.



Every FOREO device has been designed in Sweden and developed with leading dermatologists and estheticians. "Every designer has a gift for design, but the environment largely determines the design concept and style. The Nordic design was not like the one we saw today. It has gradually simplified the original, elegant form since World War II, and started to focus more on comfort," says Filip, "After a brutal war, people are more yearning for freedom, and do not like to live with complex things."



However, just because they look cute and beautiful doesn't mean that they are at the cost of practicability and effectiveness. "Our team always believes that functionality and usability should be the first priority to ensure that our products can perform better than customers' expectations. Each of our steps is based on better functions, and then we think about the design," says Filip.