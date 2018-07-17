Forest Cove Farm Announces Virgin Garlic: The Healthiest, Tastiest Garlic Ever

Ottawa, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2018 --Garlic is one of the most popular seasonings in foods all over the world. Unfortunately, most of the garlic that is sold in American and Canadian markets is imported and of poor quality because that garlic is often grown in fields where raw human waste is used to fertilize the soil. In addition to that, the farmers spray the garlic plants with harmful chemicals, pesticides and preservatives to increase production and shelf-life. All of those unwanted contaminants then make it into the food when the garlic is used for cooking.



Forest Cove Farm aims to change this with the introduction of its newest crop: virgin garlic. The farm's location in the forests of Laurentian Hills, Ontario, provides easy access to virgin soil, or soil that has never been farmed before. This is the richest soil available and imparts the most nutrients into the growing plants.



Garlic is well-known for its health properties, including the ability to reduce inflammation, high quantities of antioxidants, and antibiotic capabilities. The bulb also helps to boost the immune system, helping the body fight off a variety of common ailments. Not only that, but it is delicious in a wide range of cuisine styles as well.



Forest Cove Farm's garlic is "beyond organic." In addition to growing the crop in virgin soil, the farmers use no pesticides in the fields and they do not apply any preservatives to help the harvested crop last longer. Because of its purity, virgin garlic is a living herb that maintains a shelf-life of up to 10 months.



The first crop of virgin garlic is already growing and will be ready for harvest soon. Forest Cove Farm is currently accepting pre-orders for virgin garlic through a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The campaign has a funding goal of $11,401, which it must reach by August 13.



Starting at contributions of just $52, campaign backers can be among the first to receive virgin garlic once it has been harvested. Once the first 50 rewards at this price level have been claimed, the Kickstarter price will go up to $60. Other rewards include garlic cookbooks and all-natural soaps.



The Forest Cove Farm team will harvest the virgin garlic in mid-August. Then the garlic gets cured for 4-5 weeks before it is ready for shipment. They plan to ship rewards to backers in October, 2018.