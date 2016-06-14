Forest Hills Dentist Dr. Neil Rosner Offers Full Lineup of Cosmetic Services to Help Patients Achieve Their Ideal Smiles

Forest Hills, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2016 --Dr. Neil Rosner, dentist in Forest Hills, NY is helping patients achieve ideal oral health as well as beautiful smiles by offering a full lineup of cosmetic services at his Queens-area office. While traditional general dentistry is focused on preventing, diagnosing, and treating oral disease, these services are often not enough to help patients feel completely confident about their smiles. Cosmetic services are elective procedures that help patients improve the appearance of their healthy teeth so they can feel confident and satisfied with how their smile looks.



Even though a patient may have ideal oral health, they may not be particularly happy with their smile. Healthy teeth can still be asymmetric, stained or discolored, misaligned, crowded, gapped, or can have unsightly amalgam (metal) fillings that the patient is unhappy with. By offering cosmetic dental services, Dr. Rosner is able to address these types of concerns for patients and give them a new smile that they are proud to show off.



Tooth-colored fillings are a cosmetic treatment that also provides restorative benefits for the patients. These fillings blend in with the natural coloring of the tooth so that patients do not have to be self-conscious about the look of dark, metal-looking amalgam fillings in their mouth. Tooth colored fillings can be used to restore cavities or even to replace already existing amalgam fillings that they are unhappy with.



For patients who have discolored teeth, Dr. Rosner can offer tooth whitening services that can effectively take years off of a patient's smile. Staining and discoloration is a natural part of aging and occurs even with healthy teeth. Whitening the teeth several shades can make the patient's entire appearance more youthful and confident.



Patients who are unhappy with the alignment or the asymmetry of their teeth can utilize dental veneers to transform the appearance of their smiles. Veneers are essentially thin shells of composite material that fit over the front of each tooth to alter its color, shape, or alignment. With veneers, patients are able to design the type of smile they prefer in terms of shade and style. They are a faster solution than orthodontia to correct minor misalignment issues, and can also be used to conceal permanent discoloration of a tooth.



Depending on the needs and preferences of the patient, Dr. Rosner can provide a custom combination of these cosmetic services to give patients the smile they've always dreamed of.



