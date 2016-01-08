Forest Hills, NY Dentist Dr. Neil Rosner Offers Near-Instant Smile Transformations Without Surgery or Orthodontia

Forest Hills, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2016 --Dr. Neil Rosner, general and cosmetic dentist in Forest Hills, NY is helping patients who have smiles with discolored, crooked, or misshapen teeth finally achieve a smile they can be proud of showing off, and is doing so without the use of orthodontia or surgery. With the use of veneers, Dr. Rosner can dramatically transform a patient's smile within a matter of weeks using non-invasive procedures.



Veneers are one of the most popular cosmetic treatments for adults who have always dreamed of getting a straight, gleaming smile but who don't want to have to undergo orthodontia or other invasive measure to achieve it. Veneers are extremely thin, shell-like coverings that are custom designed for each patient to conceal imperfections of their natural teeth, creating the appearance of a straight, symmetrical, bright smile. Veneers can be placed in just one visit, with the entire process taking just a few weeks and 2-3 visits.



While teeth whitening can be a good alternative to improve the appearance of a smile, certain conditions some patients face lead to permanent staining or discoloration to the teeth that bleaching cannot correct. Additionally, other patients may deal with broken, chipped, misshapen, or asymmetrical teeth that they are self-conscious of. Veneers can help conceal these imperfections along with minor gapping, crowding, or misalignment.



Dr. Rosner works closely with each veneer patient to design a customized smile that meets all of their preferences. Some patients prefer a new smile that looks more natural, while others may prefer a more Hollywood-style smile. In either instances, Dr. Rosner takes into account the style, shape, and size of the smile the patient prefers to re-create in order to bring their vision to life.



Those interested in a complete smile transformation with veneers generally visit Dr. Rosner first for an initial consultation to determine if they are a good candidate for the procedure. After the initial consultation, subsequent appointments will be scheduled to first design and then place the veneers once they have been fabricated.



