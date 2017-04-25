Forest Products Associates Partners with BizIQ

Greenfield, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2017 --Forest Products Associates, a local provider of domestic and exotic lumber for over seven decades, recently announced it has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing firm that works with small business clients in the United States and Canada from its headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.



In teaming up with BizIQ, Forest Products Associates hopes to expand its customer base and bolster its reputation with the help of an updated and modernized website and a more robust online presence overall. When working with clients like the lumber yard in Franklin County, MA, BizIQ focuses on implementing a variety of strategies during the development of new company websites and blog content, with particular emphasis placed on search engine optimization (SEO). For a client like Forest Products Associates, SEO can be instrumental in their being ranked on the first page of local Google search results, resulting in increased visibility.



In its development of new written content for Forest Products Associates, BizIQ relies on a team of trained copywriters. All content is intended to be highly informative and engaging, while providing timely and relevant material related to the lumber industry and encouraging customers of the lumber yard in Franklin County, MA to visit the site on a regular basis.



"For customers looking for the largest variety of high quality lumber in the area, we've long been the number one choice for homeowners and contractors alike," said Susan Fiske, owner of Forest Products Associates. "Even though our reputation and longevity speak for themselves, we know how important it is to be up to date on approaches to marketing, and BizIQ is already proving to be very helpful in getting our company to where we want to be."



About Forest Products Associates

Founded in 1946, Forest Products Associates carries numerous species of sustainably sourced lumber, with both domestic and exotic options available to suit the needs of customers of all types. The company takes pride in being knowledgeable and excited about woodworking, and makes customer service its highest priority.



For more information, please visit http://forestproductsassociates.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.