Venazia Moissanite Collection Showcased at New York City's Signature Paintbox Nails Event

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2015 --The exquisite and one-of-a-kind Venazia (http://www.venazia.com) collection of Moissanite jewelry was proudly featured at New York City's signature Paintbox Nails event. As one of the few jewelers in the world to carry the prestige of being one of Charles & Colvard's Certified Moissanite Distributors, each piece from Venazia's collection is made in the United States and individually hand-crafted as a unique work of art.



Featuring the exceptional color and clarity of the new Forever One Moissanite gem, Venazia employs the highest standards of prestige and quality in every creation. The elegance and sophistication of Venazia was featured on the custom-manicured hands of more than twenty editors of the most-circulated bridal and fashion publications in the United States attending the event. Attendees included editors from Cosmopolitan, Glamour, HuffPost Beauty, JCK Magazine, People StyleWatch, StyleCaster, The Knot, US Weekly, and Women's Health.



Paintbox Nails provides upscale manicures in New York City, and is widely regarded for its artistic approach and friendly work environment for manicurists. Paintbox Nails has created a name for itself due to the wide array of celebrity clientele it boasts as well as its assortment of contributions to making the manicure industry a mainstay in this city.



"We strived to make our custom haute couture pieces the perfect complement for the event," explained Nathalie Betito, Head Designer of Venazia. "You can say it went 'hand-in-hand'."



Showcasing select rings featuring the new Forever One Moissanite gem, Venazia shined brightly beneath the flash of the Paint Box manicam.



With the increasing demand for Moissanite in the last few years, Venazia is continuing to establish itself as the leader in the international Moissanite Haute-Couture jewelry industry. From the initial idea and design to the casting and setting, Venazia strives to maintain the highest standards of craftsmanship through stringent attention to detail within every step of the process. "Our collection reflects the uniqueness and high-quality of materials and workmanship." said Nathalie Betito.



You can learn more about Venazia by visiting them online at: http://www.venazia.com



About Venazia

Venazia is the purveyor of the highest quality, handmade and hand-selected jewelry, boosting unique and boutique collections of some of the most sought after gems and designs currently available. Venazia is affiliated with some of the jewelry industry's most respected organizations. We are members of Jewelers Board of Trade and have over 10 collective years of experience creating Moissanite jewelry.



