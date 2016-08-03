Forex Broker (ECN) TradersWay Wins "Best Client Educational Program"

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2016 --Global ECN broker TradersWay is proud to earn recognition from the 2016 Chinese Forex Expo for the industry leading live education and training resources it offers it traders' with the overriding goal of helping them develop independent analytical and trading skills.



Chief FX Market Strategist, Wayne McDonell, announces, "TradersWay is honored to receive this award, which recognizes the investment and effort the company makes to help our clients understand complex macro economic events and develop the technical analysis skills to trade them. We hope our clients are hugely successful and remain business partners with us for many profitable years to come."



The China Forex Expo has awarded TradersWay with "The Best Client Educational Program by a Forex Broker" for the year 2015-2016."



Throughout the event, financial professionals from various countries took the stage and shared their expertise and knowledge with the audience. It was a great opportunity for attendees to experience the local financial culture and receive global economic views and opinions first hand. Among the speakers was Wayne McDonell of TradersWay, who shared his insightful analysis on trading forex during the volatile European open. He also chaired a panel discussion on binary options that including strategies that involved buying spot foreign exchange positions and hedging the downside risk using binaries.



"As a global multi-asset broker, we strive to empower independent traders around the world. Events like the China Forex Expos are the perfect venue for us to provide traders and investors with in-depth market analysis and trading techniques, while at the same time having the opportunity to meet clients in person and shake their hands." says Mr. McDonell.



TradersWay thanks Interaction Pros Limited for wonderful event. The 2016 China Forex Expo in Shenzen was an amazing opportunity to meet traders, secure new clients and develop business relationships. We look forward to participating in the next event.



About TradersWay Ltd

About The China Forex Expo

The next 2016 China Forex Expo, will be held on the 28th and 29th of October. This spectacular financial event takes place in the International Exchange Square of the Sheraton Hotel in Shenzhen. The expo attracts vast crowds of visitors including brokers, affiliates, Introducing brokers, traders and investors.