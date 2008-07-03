Forexyard Has Announced Its Strategic Partnership With HSBC Bank

Nicosia, Cyprus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2008 -- FXYARD LTD has announced its strategic partnership with HSBC Bank. The foreign exchange company has announced its launch of accounts at HSBC for the purposes of customer deposits with one of the largest banks in the world. The move was to stimulate security amongst forex traders whilst providing the top end in banking services. FXYARD decided to locate its banking operations in London England to allow for maximum security of customer funds. Due to this, the company now accepts customer funds in Sterling (GBP) as well as Euros (EUR) and Dollars (USD).



The company hopes to expand its offering of banking services to its customers by improving withdrawal speeds from 3-5 days down to 1-3 days, well above industry standards the world over. It is FXAYRD's belief that the positive feedback already derived from the move to HSBC will continue and will provide for an expansion of business operations. In addition, depositors into the HSBC accounts should find themselves with opened accounts in a much more expedited fashion.



FXYARD provides foreign exchange services via the internet using a top rated forex trading platform via there website http://www.forexyard.com



Customers of the company are provided the ability to trade over 20 currencies, metals like Gold and Silver, as well as the huge advantage of being able to trade spot Crude Oil.



The company's base of operations in Cyprus and the company plans on expansion into numerous new markets whilst providing more services of interest to forex traders.

