Forged Components Announces New Sales Team

After years of hand-picking and training members of their sales team, Forged Components is pleased to announce their readiness to meet customer needs across a wide variety of industries with custom and standard products including industrial flanges, forgings and rolled rings.



Poised to meet and exceed customer demand, Forged Components also offers pressure vessel connections and forgings for the energy, petrochemical, refinery, power generation, and the oil & gas exploration and production industries. Our production team is capable of producing open-die and semi-closed die forged shapes from 5-35,000 pounds.



Forged Components operates out of 95,000 square feet of manufacturing facilities within five locations in Texas. The manufacturing facilities are equipped with 350 ton, 1700 ton, and 2500 ton open-die hydraulic forged presses, 300 ton ring roll, heat treatment furnaces, and machine tools.



Forged Components has made it easy for customers to find the self-reinforcing nozzle needed with a mobile application for Apple and Android, or a selector for PC and laptops. The selector tool helps customers find the correct sized industrial standard nozzle.



Forged also has a large in-stock inventory of bar, billet, and ingot material in several metals, including carbon, alloy, and stainless steel. The material grades include ASME, API, and ANSI.



According to David Allen, Sales Manager, "Building our own internal sales team has been something we have hoped we could do for some time now." He is confident in his team's ability and states that, "This is the a talented and focused team of salespeople. I'm confident we're going to take our business to a whole new level of growth to expand our production capacity and meet customer's needs."



Interested in long-term customer relationships, Forged Components' knowledgeable sales staff will help identify the correct available product or work with the client to engineer a custom one. Whatever the product, Forged Components is ready to supply on-time delivery and customer satisfaction.



Manufactured in the USA, Forged Components' line of high quality high pressure flanges are backed by a quality program, which ensures compliance with ANSI flange standards. Our quality and manufacturing processes use the ASME, API, and ISO 9000 guidelines.



Confident in their ability to meet any customer needs in a timely manner, forged flange suppliers, Forged Components invites potential customers to contact one of their sales professionals to review their immediate and future needs.



For more information and to contact a sales team member, visit http://www.ForgedComponents.com.



About Forged Components

Forged Components, Inc. (FCI) is a global leader in the forging, machining and manufacture of integral self-reinforced connections for ASME pressure vessels LWN, HB, I1, I2, I3 E, Q-Lip nozzles, butt weld stub end connections, studding outlets, and ASME B.16 Series A & B large diameter flanges and blinds.



FCI operates from 95,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing facilities at five (5) locations in Houston, Humble, Porter and Navasota, Texas. The forging and manufacturing facilities are equipped with 350 ton, 1700 ton and 2500 ton open-die hydraulic forge presses, 300 ton ring roll, heat treatment furnaces, and a wide range of machine tools including manual and CNC lathes, VTL's, milling machines and drills. Our corporate office, main manufacturing and storage facility in Humble, Texas is located on 19 acres adjacent to a rail spur, near major freeways and within 5 miles of the Bush International Airport.



Contact:

David Allen

Business Development/Sales

http://www.ForgedComponents.com

281-441-4088

sales@forgedcomponents.com

14527 Smith Road

Humble, Texas 77396