Forget Ironing; iPress Revolutionizes Caring for Clothing

Vigo, Spain -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2016 --No one likes ironing; getting out the iron and ironing board, waiting for it to heat up, and then the arduous process of ironing itself. Sending clothes out for cleaning is expensive, and doing them at home takes forever. Enter the iPress.



This revolutionary product takes advantage of the way fabric responds to a sprinkling of water to make sure it is no longer necessary to iron dress shirts. The iPress is simple to use; clothing is gently stretched on the frame, lightly sprayed with water, and in an instant, is smooth and ready to hang.



The iPress saves time, but it also helps to preserve the quality of clothing. The intense heat of an iron causes clothes to break down more quickly, which means they'll wear out faster. The iPress can be used anywhere; no electricity is needed. This makes it an excellent innovation for traveling, and ideal for small apartments and students. Keep an iPress in the office to smarten up before last minute meetings and always appear freshly pressed.



The iPress is currently being backed on Kickstarter. Several reward levels are available, including website thanks and different quantities of iPress hangers and spray bottles. The highest levels could even allow someone to start a green clothing business. The iPress can also serve as an inexpensive mannequin to show off clothing designs or products available for sale.



Funds for the Kickstarter backing will be used to recoup initial manufacturing costs for the design team. The iPress hanger is manufactured through a plastic injection process, and the team has spent two years designing and testing the product as well as developing a relationship with a manufacturer that they believe will be able to deliver the iPress in a timely manner.



Find out more about the Kickstarter project at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1090971260/ipress-clothes-forget-ironing-clothes



About iPress

Juan Garrote is the CEO and Founder of iPress Clothes, S.L. Garrote is based in Vigo Area, Spain, where he attended the Universidad de Vigo, and obtained a degree in biological science and conservation. He won prizes for his business and product design ideas. He aspires to create more functional and energy saving products that can benefit modern consumers by improving the way they live their lives while preserving the natural environment in which we all share.