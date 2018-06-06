Formation of a National Electronic Visit Verification Association (NEVVA) Underway as an Outcome of EVV Summit

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2018 --Tellus, LLC, a leading provider of Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) solutions, sponsored an EVV Summit last week, titled eVVolution. The Summit, held May 30-June 1, 2019, at the Wyndham Deerfield Beach Resort in Deerfield Beach, FL, drew more than 130 attendees representing some 70 organizations across home health agencies, managed care organizations and state Medicaid providers. Over the three-day period, attendees participated in an array of sessions and open dialogue covering topics surrounding EVV best practices, implications for self-direction, implementation timing and considerations, fraud, waste and abuse prevention as well as effective training and outreach methodology.



A significant outcome from the gathering was the formation of a new national organization designed to focus solely on EVV. The new organization, known as the National EVV Association, will include representation from states, managed care organizations, providers, trade organizations, vendors, suppliers and other related entities. It will serve as the industry source for all news, information, expertise and advocacy related to EVV. Once officially in operation, it will also assume responsibility for the annual eVVolution Summit. Next year's Summit is already scheduled for May 1-3, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, FL.



"By all accounts, the Summit was a tremendous success. We had a larger than expected turnout, and the quality of conversations was really unprecedented." said Tellus CEO Brad Levine. "We look forward to participating as a charter member of the new organization and working closely with those who will lead it."



Mark Dillon, President of Pulseworks, and a speaker at the conference said, "Knowing that the many constituencies share our interest in continuing to foster this kind of open conversation and dialogue by forming an organization dedicated to EVV is a really positive outcome."



EVV enables health care providers to confirm that care services were actually delivered by using a variety of electronic methods like GPS geofencing, biometric information capture, telephony and other methods.



EVV became a national requirement for Medicaid-reimbursed personal care services and home health care through the 21st Century Cures Act, enacted on December 13, 2016, intended to increase health care innovation. The Cures Act relies, in part, on savings generated through reductions in fraud, waste and abuse from EVV.



To be compliant with the Cures Act, personal care services are required to be verified using EVV technology beginning January 1, 2019, and home health services beginning January 1, 2023. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently released much-anticipated guidance that clarified certain points of the provision but did not lift any requirement to deploy EVV by those deadlines.



About Tellus

Tellus is a leading provider of mobile care delivery, Electronic Visit Verification (eVV) and claims processing technology designed especially for the Home Health and Long-Term Care markets. Tellus is proud to be the provider of choice among a variety of states, managed care organizations and provider agencies. The company's comprehensive, cloud-based solutions work to simplify, streamline and quickly and easily verify care delivery tasks and process claim data right at the point of care. That means agencies, caregivers and patients can focus their time and attention on what matters most — improved patient care with better outcomes, greater efficiency and cost reduction.



Tellus is a privately owned company headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. For more information about Tellus, visit http://www.4tellus.com/, or call 954-719-0004, ext. 2014.



About NEVVA

The National Electronic Visit Verification Association (NEVVA) is a 501(c)(6) not-for-profit organization dedicated to serving as the single source for Electronic Visit Verification industry-related information for states, managed care organizations and providers. NEVVA provides expertise, news and information, advocacy and support to all of these constituents, enabling them to continuously deliver the highest quality of care possible to those who depend on it.