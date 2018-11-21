Former 500 Pound Man to Appear in NBC Broadcast of 2018 IRONMAN World Championship

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2018 --Local resident, Marcus Cook, has announced that he will appearing in the NBC Broadcast special of the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship. The World Championship occurred on October 13, 2018 in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. This Emmy-award winning broadcast is an annual celebration that brings together a mix sports fans from around the world, beyond those of triathletes.



Cook, who previously weighed close to 500 pounds, has lost more than 250 pounds and has now become a healthy inspiration to his family and all those who meet him. He has trained, swam, biked, and ran through a multitude of 5Ks, triathlons, and IRONMAN races, recently raising more than $100,000 for the IRONMAN Foundation.



"You may not be 500 pounds like I was, but you may have 500 pounds of problems. Let my finish line be your starting line", says Cook. He hopes his story will encourage, motivate, and inspire others to accomplish a goal. "If you meet that goal, move it and accomplish it". If you don't think you can reach your goal, or feel hopeless, just keep in mind what Cook has accomplished in the past 3 years.



"Big to Little" is a website that chronicles the weight loss and triathlete journey of Marcus Cook. Three years ago, Marcus had gastric bypass surgery and dedicated his life to being healthy and inspiring others. He thought becoming an IRONMAN was in impossibility. He accepted the challenge and is now an IRONMAN World Champion. This website is dedicated to inspire others to "Do Something New Everyday", a lifestyle motto Marcus follows daily.



