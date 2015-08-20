Conway, AR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2015 --Who would have thought that someone could quickly start and grow a successful bookkeeping business without having a background in bookkeeping? Thanks to Bookkeeper Business Academy and "former bean counter" Ben Robinson, they can. Launched in June with 30 slots available for a 10-week course, Robinson's Bookkeeper Business Blueprint had an immediate waiting list. Turns out, a CPA with a dynamic personality and a winning program is just what virtual bookkeepers need to reach financial freedom. Now, more will join the race with a new session starting September 10th.



Drawing on sixteen years of experience and morphing it into an easy to follow online course, Robinson offers a free 3-part introductory training. This training helps students determine, for themselves, if they have what it takes to make an average of $40k a year. If so, Robinson's 10-week program not only teaches bookkeeping knowledge, it also teaches students how to market their new bookkeeping business. With great income potential, flexible schedules, low startup costs, and the ability to work from anywhere with a Wi-Fi connection, the bookkeeping course spells freedom.



Kelly Perry of Lawrenceville, GA says, "I already have my first two clients and they are so happy with my services. I'm actually excited about the work I'm doing, and expect to reach my income goal sooner than I anticipated!"



After the success of the first class, and its ever-growing waiting list, Robinson has broadened the program's reach. The chief teacher has expanded the academy by creating a virtual seat for everyone. He says of the online bookkeeping course, "I want to make sure people with the right characteristics can start and grow a successful bookkeeping business. My vision is to create an army of 10,000 great bookkeepers who will serve 250,000 businesses."



Readying his students with bookkeeping knowledge, Robinson spends almost half of the course teaching business and marketing systems. He gives step-by-step instruction on everything from registering a bookkeeping business, to questions to ask potential clients, how to get new clients set up and how to serve them. Students have lifetime access to the virtual training as well as any future upgrades to the blueprint program.



