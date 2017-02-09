Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2017 --Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy continues the rich tradition of helping their students become independent business owners in the emerging field of spray tanning. The academy's latest student Theresa Torres has just opened her new airbrush tanning studio Beso Del Sol, serving residents in Nutley, New Jersey. The grand opening of "Beso De Sol" is scheduled for February 10, 2017 and they are offering a 50% off special on airbrush tans until the end of February.



Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy offers an entrepreneurial training program that includes basic knowledge in airbrush tanning including hands-on training to help master the intricate techniques of sunless tanning. Under the leadership of its founder and the seasoned spray tanning expert Simone Emmons, the academy has played a key role in popularizing sunless tanning throughout the United States and other countries such as Philippines, South Korea, Canada, Kuwait.



Before getting interested in building a career in spray tanning, Theresa Torres has worked for several years as a corporate executive, running University Relations/Recruitment initiatives and Diversity and Inclusion programs. However, Theresa always wanted to learn airbrush tanning as she enjoys helping people feel confident and happy. Now, she is offering a wide range of airbrush tanning services utilizing specially formulated spray tan solutions developed in partnership with a company that has deep roots in Ayurveda. Her business goal is to establish Beso del Sol as an integral part of her clients' health and beauty regimen. Theresa can be contacted for airbrush tanning services via besodelsoltan.com or 973-667-1800.



Airbrush or spray tanning has steadily emerged as the healthier alternative to the traditional concept of sun tanning. This emerging tanning technique offers the same quality of tanning without exposing the skin to the harmful UV rays, providing the much needed protection from skin cancer and other skin related problems. Simone Emmons, the founder of Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy, has been one of the pioneers in the training field, and now shares her knowledge and expertise with the new generation of beauty and wellness professionals. Her unique training methodology and caring nature have made Simone extremely popular amongst her students.



Theresa Torres feels that Simone's airbrush tanning training has provided her with everything she needed as a new business owner. "The training with Simone at the Hollywood Airbrush Academy was as flawless as the tans she produces! She has anticipated every question/concern a new business owner would have and has provided thorough, well researched answers. Simone is an inspirational business leader who is confident enough to share her knowledge and expertise to help others succeed without fear of 'giving them her secrets.' She knows she has a stellar reputation and strong following and helping others will only add to her success while building that of others," she said.



About Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy

Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy is located in Los Angeles, California and offers an extensive Spray Tanning Certification program to individuals who want to start their own full or part-time airbrush tanning business. Founder and trainer, Simone Emmons is a professional spray tanning expert and teacher and has trained over 300 entrepreneurs from 27 states (and counting) including international students from Trinidad, South Korea, Kuwait and Canada. Simone's airbrush tanning business has won the "Best of Los Angeles Award 2015" for airbrush tanning in Los Angeles. The spray tanning training provided by the Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy is private and hands-on and prepares the student to start in business immediately. Prior to the hands-on training, over four hours of videos lessons are provided to students covering everything from safety and technique to marketing and Search engine optimization. Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy does not sell any of their own products and provides training and education on all equipment and spray tanning solutions in the sunless industry. The academy provides hands-on spray tanning training classes in Los Angeles and Connecticut area as well as online airbrush tanning certification classes.



