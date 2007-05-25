Former DC Commissioner Willis Joins Maple Tech’s Initiative to Develop Captive Manager’s Information System

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2007 -- Maple Technologies announced today that Robert M. Willis, former Commissioner of the Department of Banking and Insurance for the District of Columbia, has agreed to support and participate in Maple’s beta development of a Captive Manager’s Information System.



Mr. Willis serves as the captive manager for several captives and risk retention groups, and is a board member of the Captive Insurance Council of the District of Columbia.



“As a captive manager, I recognize the challenge of integrating many of the administrative functional requirements that are essential to effective captive management and meeting regulatory reporting requirements,” said Robert M. Willis. “Development of the Aspire Captive Suite will efficiently consolidate business and regulatory reporting requirements though a comprehensive scalable system solution, which enhances the captive manager’s information and data resource capabilities.”



“We are delighted to have Mr. Willis participate in this important development,” said Nicholas Teetelli, Maple Tech’s CEO. “Aspire Captive Suite must achieve a balance between business functionality, analytical compilation dexterity and satisfy the regulatory reporting function. Having the benefit of Mr. Willis’ insight as a former regulator, as well as his input as a captive manager will prove invaluable to the process.”



Maple Technologies also indicated that they have been involved in advanced discussions and early exploration with other captive management firms, including the Captive / ART Division of Lexington Insurance Company (AIG).



About Maple Technologies, LLC

Maple Technologies, LLC, with corporate offices out of Manalapan, New Jersey, is a software development company whose primary focus is web application development for the insurance industry. Its main product, Aspire, is a comprehensive web-based Internet insurance policy and claim management system. Aspire boasts cutting edge technologies that combine intuitive user interfaces with intelligent data structures. Through integration of the latest in web and database technologies, Aspire allows real time access to data while offering full policy and claim management capabilities that respond quickly.

