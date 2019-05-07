Former Dolby and Nokia Executive Tarif Sayed Joins Sonarworks as Company Expands Its Licensing Operations and Geographic Presence

Riga, Latvia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2019 --European audio software innovator Sonarworks has appointed Tarif Sayed to the position of Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, while extending its presence in the U.S. and Asian markets. In his new role, Sayed will focus on Sonarworks consumer licensing business and strategic partnerships on a worldwide basis with the goal of delivering the ultimate, personalized sound experience — across any device.



Sayed, who will be based in Silicon Valley, is a recognized thought leader in the media, technology and digital content space with over 20 years of executive experience. Before joining Sonarworks, Sayed served as Head of Nokia's Virtual Reality (VR Technologies) business unit, and prior to that spent five years at Dolby Labs where he steered the Go-To-Market for Dolby Live personalization and Atmos program for the broadcast and digital media market.



"The consumer market is currently in the early adoption phase of sound personalization technology, and Sonarworks is ideally positioned to build its partnership ecosystem and capture new revenue opportunities across multiple content platforms and consumer devices." Sayed commented. "There are billions of people around the world consuming entertainment and other content — Sonarworks is able to deliver a personalized listening experience for anyone, fitting their own personalized needs — independent of the headphones and speakers they are using."



In his new role, Sayed will also lead the Sonarworks global business development team while identifying regional partnership opportunities and overseeing the company's global licensing activities for both software and hardware, including OEM relationships.



"We are excited to have Tarif join our executive team," commented Helmuts Bems, Sonarworks Co-Founder & CEO. "Tarif is a visionary, result-oriented leader in content delivery ecosystems and brings a vast knowledge of technology licensing expertise to our team. With more digital content being created than ever before and as the need for personalized content continues to increase across vertical markets, Tarif's contributions will help Sonarworks groundbreaking solutions gain traction in the global marketplace.



"Sonarworks has already become a respected brand in the music industry in both the consumer and professional markets," Sayed continued. "We plan on building on and extending that expertise and serving additional customers with our unique personalized audio solutions — at any location and on any device. Our technology seamlessly integrates with the top delivery platforms as an enhancement 'layer' and is able to deliver the 'Ultimate Sound Experience, based on how it was intended to be heard."



About Sonarworks

Sonarworks was founded in 2012 when two music lovers met a scientist and embarked on a mission to deliver the ultimate sound experience for anyone creating or listening to music. Sonarworks is the leading sound calibration company in the sound recording industry. The company's products are relied-upon by more than 30,000 recording studios worldwide, including more than 30 Grammy winners who enjoy and endorse Sonarworks. Now we are on a mission to take this even further - deliver the ultimate sound experience to all music listeners, regardless of the device used, be it headphones, speakers, or car stereo.