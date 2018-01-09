Newark, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2018 --As Former Executive Vice President, Universal Studios and Senior Vice-President, Twentieth Century Fox Films, Neal Lemlein joins The Ascendant Group as Senior Strategic Marketing Consultant. Based on extensive experience gained from management posts at some of the most powerful media outlets in the world, Neal has made significant professional contributions in the marketing, management, entertainment, and new media categories. Two notable career highlights include Neal's contributions to the marketing campaign of the original Star Wars film, and his success in generating over $100 million in new business revenue within the first 10 months of operation for DMB&B's fledgling entertainment marketing practice.



Neal received his B.A. in Political Science from Tulane University and his Masters Degree in International Relations, from New York University. He has also served as Adjunct professor at The University of Southern California's, Marshall School of Business, on both the graduate and undergraduate levels, teaching entertainment marketing. Neal is also a voting member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (The Oscars). He published his first book, "Pilot Your Career… 18 Strategies for Career Building and Navigating the Economic Downturn", in 2009. His second, "Marketing in Crisis", is slated for completion this Spring.



"Raoul Davis has developed a compelling business model, extremely relevant for addressing today's biggest challenges. I look forward to collaborating with the talented Ascendant team," said Neal Lemlein.



About Ascendant Group

Since 2004, inspired by trust and built on referrals, Ascendant Group specializes in CEO branding and has delivered significant results for a variety of corporations. Ascendant does that by developing an integrated brand strategy and employing a mix of media outreach, strategic social media, leveraging the likes of LinkedIn, offering award winning design work, securing awards, and even getting book deals with national publishers for their exclusive clientele. We have also helped broker strategic alliances, producing signature events and negotiating book deals.



Raoul Davis, CEO of Ascendant Group, explains: "A strong CEO brand in today's society helps to give emotional staying power to the company in a time when it is harder than ever before to differentiate a company's services or product amongst the crowd of similar products, fast followers, and even those who will clone quickly. They want to give their business to a company with a great reputation… and that reputation begins with the person in charge."



Ascendant Group Recent Highlights in the Global Division and Publishing World



Our Global Division has been hard at work in 2017, with many new clients and leads from Egypt, Dubai, Lebanon, Europe, and Canada. With offices in Newark and Wilmington, Delaware, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Cairo, Egypt, as well as plans to continue to expand further internationally into the Netherlands, Ascendant Group will look to continue to be the global leader and most integrated CEO branding firm in the world.



Ascendant's clients range from Fortune 500 executives, CEOs of mid-sized companies, retired athletes, and leaders of other organizations including ministries. Headed by Leticia Gomez, Ascendant Entertainment has negotiated book deals with top publishing companies such as Bethany House, a division of Baker House Publishing Group, Thomas Nelson, Harper Collins, Career Press and Penguin Random House to name a few. We continue to work with our clients until we've met all metrics.



Ascendant Group welcomes Neal Lemlein joining The Ascendant Group team and bringing his expertise to help grow our Entertainment Division, which includes a successful literary agency and burgeoning film and TV practice.



