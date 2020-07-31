Former Founders of Flare Industries / Aereon Launch Encore Combustion

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2020 --Former founders of Flare Industries / Aereon are back in the business of oil and gas environmental protection equipment. Their new Austin-based company Encore Combustion is focused on providing innovative combustion and low emissions solutions to clients all over the world. Their best-in-class technology, safety, and service will help their clients achieve their environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.



"Years ago, my family and I founded and operated Flare Industries / Aereon, and we grew it over the course of 35 years to become one of the top companies in the industry," explained Michael G. Hainsworth, President & CEO of Encore Combustion. "We sold, designed, and executed over 3,000 flare, combustion, and vapor recovery systems in more than 60 countries. After selling that company and taking a couple of years off, we're excited for an 'encore' of that success with Encore Combustion. Our goal is to make Encore Combustion the most innovative and customer-centric company of its kind. With our team's vast experience, no application is too complex, and no customer is too far away."



The company is aiming to become a leader in the supply of critical combustion, vapor recovery, and emissions control technology. They serve many markets, including upstream, midstream, downstream, and offshore oil and gas, as well as biogas and industrial manufacturing. Encore Combustion offers a variety of innovative solutions including their custom and standard elevated flares systems, enclosed combustion devices, ignition systems, bio-gas combustion systems, and related accessories. Each of the company's products will help their clients achieve cleaner air and a safer environment.



For those interested in clean emissions control solutions, book a virtual consultation on the Encore Combustion website at www.encorecombustion.com.



About Encore Combustion

Encore Combustion is a full-service engineering, design, manufacturing, and service company focused on providing innovative technology, unparalleled service, and superior quality in the flaring and low emissions combustion arena. The company serves a wide range of industries including oil and gas production, midstream storage, loading and processing facilities, petrochemical, refining, bio-gas waste disposal, and industrial manufacturing. To learn more, visit their website.



Media Contact

Michael G. Hainsworth

President & CEO

mhainsworth@encorecombustion.com