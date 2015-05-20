Former General Electric, GE Wind Product Leader, Gerald Curtin Joins Sentient Science to Deliver Asset Answers

Buffalo, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2015 --Sentient Science welcomed Gerald Curtin today as the Director of Asset Answers. Mr. Curtin is a former GE Wind Product Manager and Parts Product Line/Global Remanufacturing leader. Mr. Curtin brings over 10 years of energy experience to Sentient, creating value through O&M cost reduction and new revenue channels. While at GE, Mr. Curtin focused on the development and launch of GE Wind Turbine and GE Solar products including GE's Full Wrap Warranty Service Agreement and PulsePOINT™ condition monitoring. Most recently, he managed a $50MM GE Wind global aftermarket parts business product line. Mr. Curtin has deep knowledge in product development and new product introduction, asset management, remanufacturing and equipment reliability. His focus will be on delivering the most accurate and low cost asset answers in the least amount of time across the Industrial Internet of things.



Sentient Science has contracted its services to 40% of the North American wind market and is preparing to enter the European energy market by the end of Q2. Mr. Curtin will play a large role in supporting existing and future Sentient Science customers and in meeting the goal of monitoring 13,000 wind turbines by the end of 2015.



According to Gerald Curtin, "At Sentient I see a disruptive technology providing a tremendous value to our customers, supported by a great team. I am thrilled to be able to help lead this company's incredible customer value story."



According to Ward Thomas, President of Sentient Science, "Gerald is both an entrepreneur and a large company manager. At General Electric his experience as product manager for 18,000 GE 1.5 wind turbines, his asset management delivery on 12,000 turbines of GE's PulsePOINT™ CBH-PHM system, and his experience helping GE Energy customers buy aftermarket components and upgrades makes him a valuable asset to our customers as Sentient scales DigitalCloneLive® delivery from 6,000 to 13,000 assets."



About Sentient Science

Sentient Science, headquartered in Buffalo, NY provides computational performance product testing, life extension, remanufacturing, risk reduction and supply chain services to increase the remaining useful life of industrial assets in power generation and defense markets. For the first time, Sentient Science is able to calculate the point in time when critical components and systems will begin to fail and make recommendations to extend the life of these components, systems and assets, creating enormous financial value for its customers buy reducing operations and maintenance (O&M) costs. In June 2014, the White House honored Sentient Science with the SBIR/STTR TIbbetts Award for their DigitaClone® multi-physics prognostic modeling simulator, which is now available commercially.