Former Honeywell Aerospace Leader & Apache Pilot, Jason Rios, Joins Sentient Science Sales Team

Buffalo, NY -- 11/03/2015 --Rotorcraft expert and West Point graduate, Jason Rios, has joined the Sentient Science sales team to help commercialize DigitalCloneLive® into the aerospace and transportation markets.



DigitalCloneLive® is computational testing and asset management solution that has experienced rapid adoption by Wind Energy operators, OEM's, and suppliers. Within 18 months of its introduction, 1 in 10 wind turbines in the world now use DigitalCloneLive to extend asset and component life. Jason Rios will lead the initiative to replicate this success into the aerospace and transportation markets.



"The current fiscal challenges of the global marketplace have created an environment where companies are forced to find and eliminate inefficiencies or risk going out of business," said Jason Rios. "Operators in high-technology industries, such as aerospace and transportation, look for every competitive advantage and they recognize that the product development cycle - with its extremely expensive and arduous testing requirements – offers substantial opportunity to increase efficiency. This is Sentient's core competency. Our DigitalClone technology accelerates product development by providing material science-based simulation tools that enable our customers to efficiently explore a wide range of design options such as use of new materials, surface finishes and changes in lubrication and then rapidly bring those design improvements to market by leveraging computational testing to quickly and accurately validate the improved designs."



"It is awesome to have Jason on board," says Ward Thomas, CEO of Sentient Science. "I've known Jason for many years through partnering with him at Honeywell. His character, accomplishments, education, and experience enables him to build a trusted 3rd party relationship with our customers. As an industry insider, he cares deeply about the industry and its focus on safety and energy efficiency."



"Jason will add thousands of new mobile assets to DigitalCloneLive network," says Eli Tavarez, EVP Global Sales for Sentient Science. "He has valuable experience working not just with the commercial aerospace companies, but also with key military operators as well – providing him with unique insight into the needs of our most advanced customers and users."



Jason Rios is a former U.S. Army Aviation officer, was qualified in the AH64 Apache attack helicopter, and had a very successful military career in various leadership positions. He is a decorated veteran, having been awarded both the Air Medal and Bronze Star for his leadership in combat during Operation Iraqi Freedom. After leaving the military, he joined Honeywell Aerospace and most recently he was responsible for Global Military Applications for the Health and Usage Monitoring Systems (HUMS) business. Jason received his engineering bachelor of science degree from West Point and will graduate from Auburn University's Executive MBA program in 2017.



DigitalCloneLive® For Aerospace and Transportation Markets

Available for the first time commercially in the aerospace and transportation markets, Sentient's DigitalClone®, material science-based predictive models can perform millions of computational tests per day to deliver new product innovation faster with less risk, lower operating costs through energy efficiency and energy management, weight reduction, increased performance, uptime, and safety for Sentient's customers.



About Sentient Science

Sentient Science, is a trusted 3rd party, headquartered in the Digital Rust Belt of Buffalo, NY, and provides "Always-On" asset testing solutions and "Buy on Life" Supply chain management through its DigitalClone® Life models and DigitalCloneLive® industrial internet network. Sentient's software as a service (SaaS) performs millions of tests a day to improve new product development and to extend the life of fielded asset in the energy and mobile asset markets.



DigitalClone® is able to calculate the point in time when critical components and systems will fail over its 20 year+ life and make recommendations to extend the life of these components, systems and assets, creating enormous financial value for its customer's by reducing operations and maintenance (O&M) costs and increasing revenue. In June 2014, the White House honored Sentient Science with the SBIR/STTR Tibbetts Award for their DigitalClone® multi-physics prognostic modeling simulator, which is now available commercially.