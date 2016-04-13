Former Marvel Comics Artist Tom Rasch Signs with Global Genesis Group for His Original SuperheroTV Series BLACK ALPHA

Henderson, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2016 --BLACK ALPHA has been described as "Batman meets Star Wars." BLACK ALPHA is an all-ages science fiction super hero story in a remote star system overrun by lawlessness and chaos. The series follows a hotheaded young smuggler named Tranden Antares, who stumbles upon advanced armor that grants him fantastic powers. Tranden must discover the true hero within himself while battling space pirates, slavers and a ruthless alien crime lord. Global Genesis Group will bring their acumen of producing and worldwide distribution to this exciting project.



BLACK ALPHA was featured in USA Today, and it has received rave reviews from both critics and fans alike. Merchandise from BLACK ALPHA also appeared in several episodes of the popular television series The Big Bang Theory. The BLACK ALPHA comic book series will be released in 2016 through Action Lab Entertainment.



Creator Tom Rasch said, "Even with my success as a comic book artist for Marvel Entertainment my ultimate goal was to see my lifelong passion project Black Alpha become the next great sci-fi super-hero TV series as a household name and global brand. I am very excited to be partnering with Global Genesis Group as they provide their production experience and worldwide distribution to Black Alpha."



Charles Morris Jr., VP of Development & Acquisitions at Global Genesis Group said, "We are extremely enthusiastic to partner with the talented creator Tom Rasch to bring the world of BLACK ALPHA to the world. Especially with the success of Star Wars and other Superhero films it's the right time for a new hero in outer space, and BLACK ALPHA is that hero. We feel Tom has so much potential as an artist and creator that we can only say "Stan Lee step aside there's a new comic book superhero creator on the block" and Global Genesis Group was fortunate to beat out other major companies in acquiring this hot property.