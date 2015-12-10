Former Olympic Hero Oscar Pistorius Murder Case Inspires the Novel Your Friend E by Anne Ousby

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2015 --In the early morning of Thursday, 14 February 2013, Reeva Steenkamp was killed in the home of Oscar Pistorius. The former Olympic Hero claimed he thought there was a burglar in his home and fired a gun through the bathroom door. He has now been found guilty, but still many questions remain unanswered. The case, which has become one of the most famous and talked about murder trials in recent history inspired popular author Anne Ousby to write her third novel, Your Friend E.



The 158-page novel, which has been described as one of the most gripping stories in recent years, follows the main character Evie, as she sets out to avenge the death of her best friend and sister, Shon. Evie was shocked over the cold-blooded murder by Shon's boyfriend and vows to get revenge, even though the man responsible escapes justice by fleeing the country.



Like many people in Evie's situation, she wants to seek her revenge but with so many obstacles put in her path and the man responsible fleeing to avoid being sent to prison, can she really get the vengeance that she wants and needs?



"Your Friend E (www.amazon.com/dp/1514887436/ref=cm_sw_su_dp) is about a journey. A journey that will take readers through a woman's inconsolable grief, uncontrollable anger, and unstoppable determination," says Anne Ousby. "The Oscar Pistorius case had a tremendous effect on the nation of South Africa and in the lives of people across the world. The novel borrows similar themes from this painful event in South Africa's history."



Just like the story of Oscar Pistorius where the world was left wondering if justice will be served, the readers of Your Friend E, will be left gripped from page to page to find out if the right person feels the anger that boils inside of Evie.



When asked how she felt about the case of Oscar Pistorius, Anne said: "Oscar Pistorius' murder of his girlfriend was absolutely tragic. This truly devastated so many people and it upset me as well. At one moment he was in the Olympics and in before we all knew it, he was being tried in court for Murder. It was not difficult to find the emotion to place in this story because it has so many true elements to it."



About Anne Ousby

Anne Ousby lives on the Northumbrian Coast in England. She is a playwright, short story writer and, more recently, a novelist. Her stories have been published in anthologies and on radio. Her stage plays have been performed widely in the North East and her television drama, 'Wait till the Summer Comes', was broadcast on !TV. 'Your Friend E' is her fourth novel set in contemporary South Africa inspired by frequent visits to the Western Cape, where her family live.