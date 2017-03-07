Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2017 --Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy is pleased to announce the opening of another new spray tanning business in Greenwich, Connecticut. Heather Khuu is the latest certified spray tanning technician to offer Hollywood style spray tanning in Westchester County, New York, and Fairfield County, Connecticut. Heather has recently completed her hands-on spray tanning certification program at America's leading airbrush tanning training school Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy. This Southern California based academy has earned a stellar reputation by offering the highest standard of technical and business support to the aspiring spray tanning professionals.



Heather Khuu has worked for over a decade as a real estate and mortgage professional. However, she quit this profession after having kids. "Once my youngest started school, I knew I needed to find something to do which would allow the flexibility to be with my kids. This is when I opened my nail salon about 2 years ago in Glendale, CA. I operate it remotely from Greenwich, Connecticut with two on-site partners. I am also a part-time fashion stylist," she says.



Heather came to know about airbrush tanning as a prospective business opportunity from one of her college friends, who is also a certified spray tanning technician from Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy. Inspired by the success of her friend's mobile spray tanning business, Heather decided to follow her footsteps, and joined Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy. After the completion of her training, she has added spray tanning to her service offerings. Heather can be contacted for mobile airbrush tanning services in Greenwich, Connecticut by calling 626-625-4203.



Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy is considered to be one of the most popular and reliable hands-on training destinations to master the emerging art of sunless tanning. The hands-on training sessions conducted by the academy are focused on the different intricacies of spray tanning. Led by the academy's charismatic founder Simone Emmons, Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy also provides valuable business and marketing support to all their students.



The owner, founder, and chief instructor of Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy, Simone Emmons is a noted personality in America's rapidly growing spray tanning industry. In a highly successful career, she has provided spray tanning services to many renowned models and celebrities. At present, her primary focus is to popularize the concept of sunless tanning across the country.



Like all students from Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy, Heather Khuu has also thanked Simone and her academy for their exemplary support. When asked about the best part about her training stint with Simone, she said, "It is the support I get from Simone and her sincere interest in how I am doing."



About Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy

Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy is located in Los Angeles, California and offers an extensive Spray Tanning Certification program to individuals who want to start their own full or part-time airbrush tanning business. Founder and trainer, Simone Emmons is a professional spray tanning expert and teacher and has trained over 300 entrepreneurs from 27 states (and counting) including international students from Trinidad, South Korea, Philippines, Kuwait, Denmark and Canada. Simone's airbrush tanning business has won the "Best of Los Angeles Award 2015" for airbrush tanning in Los Angeles. The spray tanning training provided by the Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy is private and hands-on and prepares the student to start in business immediately. Prior to the hands-on training, over four hours of videos lessons are provided to students covering everything from safety and technique to marketing and Search engine optimization. Hollywood Airbrush Tanning Academy does not sell any of their own products and provides training and education on all equipment and spray tanning solutions in the sunless industry. The academy provides hands-on spray tanning training classes in Los Angeles and Connecticut area as well as online airbrush tanning certification classes.



