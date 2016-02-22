Fort Collins, CO Pediatric Dentist Dr. Stephen Pauly Celebrates over Three Decades as Ft. Collin's Longest Practicing Pediactric Dentist

Fort Collins, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2016 --Dr. Stephen Pauly, pediatric dentist in Fort Collins, CO has no shortage of experience when it comes to caring for children. After receiving his dental degree from Loma Linda University School of Dentistry in 1980, Dr. Pauly has dedicated his life to the treatment of children. Professionally, Dr. Pauly and his team have spent over 30 years treating young patients and have even set up Tenacious Love, a non-profit organization created to support children in dire situations. It takes a special understanding to treat children when dentistry is concerned because of several considerable factors.



The first difference between pediatric dentists and general dentists is the training required in order to be legally allowed to treat children. In order to be considered a pediatric dentist, one needs to have two additional years of residency training in addition to the four years of dental school. This training immerses dentists with intimate knowledge of subjects such as child psychology, clinical management, child-related pharmacology, radiology, child development, management of oral/facial trauma, care for patients with special needs, conscious sedation, general anesthesia, advanced diagnostics and surgical procedures.



The reason for the advanced training is due to the nature of the patients themselves. Adults have a much different physiology when compared to children which require a gentler touch in procedure as well as practice. Anxiety in children is common during dental visits so ensuring a calm and comforting atmosphere is pertinent to a positive appointment. As is the case with most dental issues, one of the most effective methods of treatment is simply prevention thus education and habit-forming are crucial in early stages of development to avert more serious illnesses later in life.



Personally Dr. Pauly has 3 children and 1 grandchild furthering his already vast knowledge of child care allowing him to confidently support his patients. Every child is different so there's no guarantee that textbook education will lead to wholesome experiences but Dr. Pauly and his team utilize a combination of continued education and experience to give each situation the consideration it deserves.



Dr. A. Stephen Pauly, D.D.S, P.C. has been practicing dentistry for 35 years and is one of the most experienced pediatric dentists in the Fort Collins area. He completed his dental education at Loma Linda University School of Dentistry in California and continued with a post-doctoral program for pediatric dentistry at the UCLA School of Dentistry, earning his specialty certificate in 1982.



For more information about Fort Collins pediatric dentist Dr. A. Stephen Pauly or the Tenacious Love non-profit organization