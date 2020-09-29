Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2020 --According to industry pro, Kadianne Thomas, it looks as though Miami real estate can more than weather a pandemic. Thomas says hope for homeowners is on-trend between the uptick in mortgage applications to the tune of 33% higher than a year ago, to the overall home price gains nationwide. Homebuyers are out in impressive numbers as they suit up to take advantage of record-low mortgage rates and low housing inventory. To that end, the seller's market makes some South Florida residents ask two obvious questions. They are, "How much is my Miami home worth?" and better yet, "How do I find a Miami realtor?"



A real estate professional at Sotheby's International Realty, Thomas said, "People assumed the pandemic would cause South Florida real estate to go down in price, but that's completely false. Because there's been limited inventory in Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, properties sell faster. Homeowners also receive multiple offers that are often over the asking price. Let's just say it's a great time to be a homeowner who wants to relocate."



A new Clever study showed that 42% of homeowners nationwide who made a home purchase this year from January till August ended up in a bidding war. Thomas adds, "These wars are proof positive that deals only happen when there's a home inventory oversupply. Even times of global unrest cannot stop the strong demand for homes when low housing inventory exists."



Thomas' residential resume includes everything from leasing luxury condominiums to selling waterfront homes. Thomas is also happy to employ her international network of clientele to facilitate home sales in Palm Beach, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



About Kadianne Thomas

Florida native, Kadianne Thomas, has worked in the real estate industry Since 2015. With expert knowledge, she is the trusted authority in South Florida Real Estate and an invaluable resource to sellers and buyers. Her area of expertise focuses on the market sales and rentals of waterfront properties, condos, townhomes, and single-family homes.



About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty sells exquisite homes in premier locations across the US. Through a combination of sophisticated marketing, unparalleled access, and an esteemed collection of affiliates, they are able to unite luxury homes with the right buyer at the right price. Agents affiliated with Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. are skilled professionals with insightful local knowledge and deep expertise in luxury real estate.



