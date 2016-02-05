Fort Lee Police Department Being Sued for $8 Million in Damages - Onn Rapeika Fights Back After Raid That Destroyed His Life

Bergen, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2016 --A man from Fort Lee New Jersey, who says he was a target of the Fort Lee Police Department, is fighting back after he made allegations they planted evidence at his house, stole from him, and destroyed his life, all within a few minutes.



Onn Rapeika is suing the Fort Lee Police for all of the damages that they incurred on him and his life last year. After being arrested for a crime that he didn't commit, he sought help and is looking to bring justice not only to himself, but to others who have had the same fate as him, in the hands of the law.



During what they say was a legal "drug raid", the department proceed to find 30 firearms, drugs, and illegal armor-piercing ammunition. They claimed that these firearms had no licenses to go with them, and as Onn claims 'proceeded to steal about $250,000 worth of watches and gold coins and $34,000 in cash'. Onn Rapeika also said the police destroyed furniture and belongings.



Onn Rapeika said: "This isn't the first time there has been an allegation against the police for these types of acts. It has been reported they have done the same thing to other people, and made it look as if they are the ones that are doing illegal things, when in fact, it is not true."



Rapeika said: "I am looking to stop this illegal act that they do and make sure it doesn't happen to anyone else who is just trying to live an upstanding life in America."



His lawsuit filled last month, and the whole town is waiting to see if and how he will succeed in his court case.



More information here:

http://www.releasewire.com/press-releases/bullion-dealer-raided-by-police-sues-fort-lee-and-its-police-department-661715.htm



About Onn Rapeika

Onn Rapeika is a respected Bullion dealer. He has been featured in the media for his case against the police and Fort Lee.



Note to the Media.

Onn Rapeika is available for interview.

Media Contact: Law Offices of Evan Nappen ESQ

Email Id: gunesq1@verizon.net

Contact Number: 732-389-8888



Plaintiff: ONN RAPEIKA

Defendant: BOROUGH OF FORT LEE, FORT LEE POLICE DEPARTMENT, KEITH M BENDUL, T.J. CULLEN, TIMMOTHY J CULLEN, BRYAN DRUMGOOLE, OFFICER HERNANDEZ, CORBAN CORY HORTON, FRANCIS PANTALEO, EDDIE (ED) YOUNG, OFFICER TILTON, GREGORY BOYLAN, MATTHEW HEINZ and OFFICER DOES NOS. 1-30



Case Number: 2:2015cv08949

Filed: December 30, 2015

Court: New Jersey District Court

Office: Newark Office

County: Bergen

Referring Judge: Joseph A. Dickson

Presiding Judge: Jose L. Linares

Nature of Suit: Other Civil Rights

Cause of Action: 42:1983

Jury Demanded By: Plaintiff



See Additional News at:



http://beforeitsnews.com/business/2016/02/bullion-dealer-raided-by-police-sues-fort-lee-and-its-police-department-2811892.html

http://www.pressreleaserocket.net/bullion-dealer-raided-by-police-sues-fort-lee-and-its-police-department/403998/

http://www.westfieldtimes.com/breaking/goal-of-raid-sues-fort-lee-and-its-police/130124/

http://www.newjerseytelegraph.com/index.php/sid/239958219

http://www.northjersey.com/news/crime-and-courts/target-of-raid-sues-fort-lee-and-its-police-1.1484703

http://www.newswire.com/news/fort-lee-new-jersey-police-plant-evidence-then-rob-local-bullion-dealer-7214751

http://www.releasewire.com/press-releases/bullion-dealer-raided-by-police-sues-fort-lee-and-its-police-department-661715.htm



Media Contact: Law Offices of Evan Nappen ESQ

Email Id: gunlaw1@verizon.net

Contact Number: 732-389-8888