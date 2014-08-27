Fort Wayne Chiropractic Center Creates a Simple, Effective New Patient Experience

Fort Wayne, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2014 --Dr. Adam Osenga and the expert staff at North East Chiropractic Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana have created a new patient introduction and consultation process that is simple, concise, informative and helpful. This process allows new patients to feel comfortable with chiropractic care, get a full consultation and explanation of the processes and treatments available, and tell their health story, focusing on what needs the most attention first.



Upon scheduling the initial appointment and entering the office for the first time, a North East Chiropractic Center receptionist welcomes each new patient as part of the family. New patients will complete a selection of patient forms they will find in the New Patient Center. This paperwork serves as a foundation for the new relationship and provides a full health history and information on lifestyle and conditions that may require treatment.



Following this onboarding introduction, a consultation with Dr. Adam Osenga takes place during which doctor and patient will openly discuss any pertinent health-related problems, concerns, pain and injury and their potential treatment options. During this conversation, Dr. Adam Osenga has the opportunity to learn more about each individual patient, their conditions, experience and expectations. Each new patient also has the time to learn more about Dr. Osenga, and to cooperatively decide which chiropractic therapies will help meet their fresh wellness goals.



After the consultation, Dr. Osenga performs a complete chiropractic exam. This exam includes a review of each patient’s reflexes and flexibility, as well as standard neurological, orthopedic, postural, and physical tests. All tests and assays are performed in the clinical office with the patient’s consent. Certain conditions may require the use of X-rays. X-rays help determine what treatment plan will be most effective by providing a deeper understanding of the conditions present. Once the necessary information is compiled, Dr. Osenga provides a detailed report of findings and will answer any questions. The consultation will cover basics like length of treatment, frequency of appointments and cost of treatment as well as coverage.



To learn more about the caring, advanced care available at North East Chiropractic Center, visit them online at www.northeastchirocenter.com