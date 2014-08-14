Fort Wayne Chiropractic Center Offers Whole Food Supplements

Fort Wayne, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2014 --Dr. Adam Osenga of North East Chiropractic Center is renowned for expanding his practice to include a wider range of wellness approaches focused on improving the overall health and wellbeing of his patients. Chiropractic care is often thought of as a simple application of spinal adjustments, when the truth is that full-spectrum chiropractic can and should include tactics for improving the full-body wellness of each person.



The human body requires more than just the occasional adjustment to maintain its full health potential, which is why Dr. Osenga and his talented staff provide a wide range of wellness treatments including nutritional counseling and whole food supplements. A proper, healthy diet can improve the body’s ability to recover from injuries and increase flexibility, mobility and strength in joints, muscles, tendons and nerves. Improving the overall health of the body leads to better chiropractic results and allows the body to heal faster and avoid more severe pain symptoms.



The importance of quality whole food supplements in a nutrition-focused dietary plan is two-fold. First, the introduction of whole food supplements into a standard diet begins refreshing the levels of nutrients many people suffer from as a result of the American diet which is generally stripped of these crucial nutrients. Many people consume processed food whose nutritional value has been decreased to nominal amounts in the pursuit of mass-production and efficiency.



Foods like instant rice, bleached flour and refined sugars which are present in a staggering amount of mass-produced food leave the body devoid of these nutrients, making it vulnerable to more diseases, disorders and deficiencies. On the whole, Americans are critically overfed and dangerously undernourished, leading to increased occasions of diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and more.



The good news is that change is always possible and attainable with the proper nutrition plan and lifestyle adjustments. Proper nutrition and wellness activities encourage the body to recover, regenerating damaged cells and shedding fat. With the right fuel, the body is capable of repairing itself. To engage the healing power of the body and encourage a lifetime of extended wellness and overall health, quality nutritional supplements and chiropractic care can operate hand-in-hand. High quality whole food supplements like those available at North East Chiropractic Center help supply the body with the nutrients it lacks as a result of the common American diet, including the vitamins, minerals, trace minerals, and phytonutrients that possess natural boosters in whole-food form.



