Fort Wayne Chiropractor Incorporates Foundational Nutrition Into Practice

Fort Wayne, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2014 --Dr. Adam Osenga of the NorthEast Chiropractic Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana is renowned for practicing the most contemporary methods of wellness that reach beyond the basic chiropractic adjustments for his patients. Part of this modern approach involves the application of Foundational Nutrition, whose tenets revolve around the body’s need for a strong foundation of balanced nutrients that must be in place before one can achieve a complete transition to health when detoxing, recovering from injury or disease, or endeavoring to improve one’s overall wellness. Dr. Osenga’s Foundational Nutrition approach is based on Science Based Nutrition, a new method of analyzing and improving a person’s basic nutritional profile and developing a plan of improvement for that person. The team at NorthEast Chiropractic begins with a thorough blood and hair analysis aimed at revealing deficiencies in the body’s nutrient levels.



The body balances nutrients by taking them from non-essential functions and applying the boost to critical functions when there is a deficit. This is most often the case when the heart, lungs, liver or kidneys need nutrients they aren’t getting. This results in an amplification of the already negative imbalance present in the body and lends to increased fatigue, malnutrition and damage. To determine the extent and parameters of each person’s nutritional deficiency, the Science Based Nutrition approach begins by testing blood and hair. These materials record a sophisticated history of the body’s nutritional changes and can indicate where improvements need to be made. It’s known that a comprehensive blood chemistry panel is not only the most efficient, effective and affordable assay for both patients and doctors, it yields detailed results which enable doctors to establish a biomarker baseline against which each patient’s health improvements and needs can be reliably tracked.



Science Based Nutrition offers a clear path toward optimal health that can supplement and increase the effectiveness of chiropractic treatments. Dr. Osenga is part of a growing generation of forward-thinking healthcare professionals employing new tools that reveal more subtle imbalances and improve on existing methods of correcting them. While traditional blood tests compare results across a basic "Normal Ranges" metric, the more detailed results delivered via Nutritional Foundation testing help drill down to specific treatment areas and deficiencies that can be targeted by personalized dietary guidelines and nutritional counseling. The new school of thought follows the idea that no one patient can be treated properly when compared against a normal range of results when each body requires a specific amount of nutritional improvements based on that person’s overall health.



