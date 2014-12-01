Fort Wayne Chiropractor Lays Foundations for Patients' Total Health

Fort Wayne, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2014 --Fort Wayne, Indiana chiropractor Dr. Adam Osenga of NorthEast Chiropractic Center treats his patients with more than just chiropractic adjustments. Dr. Osenga is focused on the whole person, providing a course of care that includes improvements in overall health with the goal of creating a foundation of wellness that can be maintained over the course of a person's life. The team at NorthEast Chiropractic Center doesn't want to just treat injuries, pain symptoms and subluxations, they strive to prevent the causes of pain and maladjustment by educating and treating each patient with a long-term plan towards getting better and staying healthy. They call this approach to overall, long-term wellness "Laying the foundation for total health."



This is accomplished in a 3-Phase system that new patients are inducted into when beginning their care with Dr. Osenga and the team at NorthEast Chiropractic Center in Fort Wayne. Proper chiropractic care addresses common causes of pain and can help treat many other health issues, too. Targeting the body's foundation allows the chiropractor to then build upon that corrected foundation, enhancing wellness throughout the body. Phase 1 of this system focuses on Relief Care. Here, Dr. Osenga's immediate objective is pain relief, helping each person feel better as quickly as possible.



Phase 2 involves Corrective and Restorative Care. After initial corrections and adjustments are done, muscles and other tissues heal more completely, helping prevent future injury and pain. The goal of Phase 2 is to bring the body back to 100% functionality using chiropractic therapies. Phase 2 progresses naturally into Phase 3, which focuses on Wellness Care. Phase 3 activates when the body has completely healed from the back pain or other symptoms that brought the person to Dr. Osenga in Phase 1. In Phase 3, periodic chiropractic adjustments help the healthy, powerful body avoid future injury, subluxations and other more severe problems. Once the body's reached this peak performance level, only quick visits to the chiropractor are needed, based on lifestyle and wellness goals. In this way, continued chiropractic care, like a sustained diet and exercise routine, provide long-term preventive benefits and help ensure a longer, healthier life.



About NorthEast Chiropractic Center

NorthEast Chiropractic Center serves the community of Fort Wayne and the surrounding areas. Dr. Adam Osenga, DC believes in the power of a well-aligned body to bring health benefits to his patients that they may have previously thought impossible, even adjusting his own children minutes after birth. Each patient is an individual. Chronic pain, injury or accidents are all addressed individually and unique care plans enacted based on the specific needs of the patient.



To learn more about NorthEast Chiropractic Center's treatment methods, visit them online at http://www.northeastchirocenter.com