Fort Wayne Plastic Surgeon Dr. Robert Severinac Receives Top Reviews and Awards on Vitals.com for Professional Excellence

Fort Wayne, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2016 --Indiana plastic surgeon Dr. Robert Severinac recently received several top awards and patient reviews on Vitals.com that are solidifying his position as one of the leading plastic surgeons in the state. The awards Dr. Severinac has received include the Patient's Choice Award, the Compassionate Doctor Award, the On-Time Doctor Award, and the Top 10 Doctor Award for the State of Indiana. In addition to these awards, Dr. Severinac has also received an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars by real patients, making him one of the most top rated cosmetic surgeons in Fort Wayne.



Dr. Severinac is a 5-year honoree of the Compassionate Doctor award, which recognizes his high scores for bedside manner for five consecutive years. In top patient reviews of Dr. Severinac, many comment on his kind and caring nature as well as the extra effort he makes to ensure that patient's questions are answered and that they are treated with utmost compassion.



A recipient of the Patient's Choice Award, Dr. Severinac has received near perfect scores from patients regarding the difference this particular physician has made in their lives and if they would recommend him to friends and family. In addition to being well-known for excellent bedside manner, Dr. Severinac also showcases his professional and surgical excellence with the type of outstanding results he offers patients with cosmetic procedures. Dr. Severinac believes that his role as a plastic surgeon is to not just complete procedures, but to do so in a way that helps patients feel better and more confident about their self-image.



In a five-star review on Vitals.com, Kerry, a patient of Dr. Severinac said, "Dr. Severinac is a wonderful doctor. He did a great job on improving my body the exact way that I was looking for. He was very kind and answered all of my questions. There was no point that I felt uncomfortable with him. His staff was amazing as well. Any time I had a question they answered it right away and if they could not they would get the answer right then. I would recommend him and his staff to anyone."



At Indiana Plastic Surgery Center, Dr. Severinac offers a variety of cosmetic surgery procedures, including facial, breast, body, and reconstructive procedures. Some of these procedures include breast augmentations, reductions, and reconstructions, face lifts, rhinoplasty, facial implants, Botox, fillers, and skin resurfacing.



About Dr. Robert Severinac

With more than two decades of experience as a board certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Severinac is known as one of the leading physicians in Indiana and the greater Fort Wayne area. He completed his MD degree at Wayne State University in Detroit, MI, where he also graduated in the top 10 percent of his class. He completed surgical residency training in Grand Rapids, MI as well as a surgical fellowship in Charlotte, NC. Dr. Severinac has specialized training in craniofacial surgery and is the co-founder of the Children's Craniofacial Center in Fort Wayne, where he treats cleft lip, cleft palate, and other craniofacial deformities.



To learn more about For Wayne, IN plastic surgeon Dr. Robert Severinac and the services he offers at Indiana Plastic Surgery Center, please visit www.indianaplasticsurgerycenter.com.