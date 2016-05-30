Fort Worth, TX Chiropractor Offers Special Discount for Active Military Personnel

Fort Worth, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2016 --Dr. Chris Michlin and his staff at Back to Health Family Chiropractic are proud to support the troops by offering an exclusive discount for active military personnel and their families. At his Fort Worth chiropractic office, Dr. Michlin offers active military personnel, their spouses, and their children younger than 12 years old 20 percent off. This is Dr. Michlin and his staff's way of giving back to those who dedicate their lives, and often their health, to serving their country.



The staff at Back to Health Family Chiropractic understands that those active in the military often experience adverse health conditions as a result of the rigors of their service, particularly those who have served on the front lines. By offering this special discount, Dr. Michlin and his team hope to make chiropractic services more accessible for these service members in order to help them return to optimal health.



Dr. Michlin specializes in the Atlas Orthogonal Adjusting Technique and is the only board certified Atlas Orthogonist in North Texas. This technique focuses on gentle and specific upper cervical care, particularly with the atlas vertebrae that is the top cervical bone in the neck. Using this technique, Dr. Michlin focuses on restoring the correct alignment of the atlas vertebrae to bring alignment back to the entire spine, which has a positive effect on the body's overall musculoskeletal and nervous system function. Studies have shown that this technique is effective for both adults and children in helping reduce any instance of joint or muscle pain, as well as reducing migraines or headaches, allergies, high blood pressure, and other ailments.



In addition to offering advanced chiropractic care with the Atlas Orthogonal Adjusting Technique, Dr. Michlin and his team provide an array of other services at their North Texas chiropractic office. Some of these services include pain management, whole body wellness care, hormone balance, natural allergy remedies, prenatal chiropractic care, health coaching, and more. They treat a variety of patient conditions including neck pain, back pain, migraines, neurological dysfunction, and trigeminal neuralgia.



About Back to Health Family Chiropractic

Back to Health Family Chiropractic is a family owned and operated practice. Dr. Chris Michlin and his wife Nancy have been helping patients return to health at their local office for more than a decade. Nancy Michlin is the CEO and certified health coach of Back to Health Family Chiropractic and together with their staff, the two of them are dedicated to providing the highest level of care for their patients.



For more information about Back to Health Family Chiropractic in Fort Worth, TX or the discount they offer for active military personnel and their families, please visit www.backtohealthtexas.com.