Arlington, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2014 --After over a decade of operation in North Texas, home and business security system provider Fortress Security announces expansion to Houston, Texas, in June 2014. With a long-term goal of regional growth, Fortress plans to introduce service to Austin, San Antonio, and Oklahoma in the near future.



“Privacy and transparency are growing concerns among business and home owners,” said Jerrod Smith, founder and owner of Fortress Security. “Some other security companies sell off the home monitoring contracts once installation is complete. One of the reasons people come to us is that they want to make sure their account isn’t passed on to another organization they’ve never heard of.”



In addition to data control, Fortress has also responded to consumer trends favoring connected personal technology by offering smart home capabilities with home security systems. The demand for home automation has spiked in recent years, moving beyond the luxury market into the mainstream, as mobile applications have made implementation easier and more cost-efficient.



The full range of products and services will be available to all customers upon service area launch. With a team of technicians already selected, Houston home security systems will be available for same day installation immediately. Basic service costs start at $17.99 per month, a lower price point than top industry competitors.



About Fortress Security

Founded in 2001 in Arlington, TX, Fortress Security provides customizable business and home security systems, automation programs, and monitoring services for crime, fire, and medical emergencies. With 17 years of experience in the security industry, owner Jerrod Smith has led his company to earn the Honeywell Dealer Council of Excellence and ITI/GE Americas Dealer Excellence Award. For more information, visit http://www.fortresssecurity.com/Houston.