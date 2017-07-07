Fortune 500 Companies Praise Empire Investigators for Their Private Detective in Mount Pleasant and Indiana PA

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2017 --Businesses of all kinds are always under some threat or other. Either there is the danger of internal issues caused by trusted employees, or there is a threat from competitors to defame them. Business owners always do not have the opportunity to be thorough with all the processes. They would need some assistance so that unwanted issues can be stopped. Empire Investigation LLC offers investigative services that Fortune 500 Companies can rely on. Business owners can get the assistance of a private detective in Mount Pleasant and Indiana PA to carry out detailed investigations so that the owners can take care of other important details and run their business with peace of mind. Empire Investigation LLC offers a wide range of investigative services that includes computer forensics in Mount Pleasant and Erie, Domestic concerns, asset searches, Cell phone forensics, handwriting analysis, Child Custody and more.



Empire Investigation LLC has been enjoying the support of their clients for a very long time. They have been in this industry since 1982, and they have a long list of clients who have been very happy with the quality of services that they have come up with. Their commitment to excellence is noteworthy, and their investigative team rightfully enjoys the confidence of the clients. They have never failed to deliver and on top of everything else, the investigative team has kept all information private and confidential. They work closely with major law firms, corporate legal departments, local law enforcement, and insurance companies.



Empire Investigation LLC is famous for fitting covert cameras and surveillance teams to each client's individual needs with effective, discrete, and legal results. They can also help with testifying in Court as required.



Call 800-860-6068 or visit http://empireinv.com/ for details.



