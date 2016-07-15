Fortune Consulting Now Offers Tax Incentive Services and Expense Reduction Services - While Still Remaining Corporate Telecom Consultants

Eatontown, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2016 --Fortune Consulting has provided quality telecom consulting since 1994, and the company has now expanded their offerings to provide tax incentive and expense reduction services to help companies improve their bottom line.



"This gives us a broader range of services," says owner, George Giardelli, "to help clients maximize their dollars. We are still offering all of the valuable telecom services that we always have, and then providing even more professional services to take advantage of opportunities to reduce company expenses and receive favorable tax incentives."



Tax incentive services include



- Tax credit consulting where we maximize your federal, state and local hiring incentives.

- R & D tax advising to help your company take advantage of the Research & Development Tax Credit.

- Commercial property tax reduction services, where we investigate potential overcharges and obtain any refund or reduction available.

- Commercial cost segregation analysis to help your company take advantage of an opportunity that too many companies miss.

Expense reduction services include:

- Credit card audit services to help you to reduce your payment processing expenses.

- Utility bill auditing, as well as serving as your electric and/or gas energy auction consultants.

- Employee benefits consulting to help you set up a tax-savings-funded plan to help save significantly on out-of-pocket medical expenses.

- Waste management audits where we look for cost savings opportunities and address hidden overcharges. There is even potential for refunds or credits.

- Workers compensation audits, important since a full 70% of companies overpay on workers compensation insurance.



Contact Fortune Consulting at 888-692-5111 for a free consultation call.



About Fortune Consulting

Established in 1994, Fortune Consulting is an independent consulting organization providing professional services that do not represent the interests of any specific carrier, product or service. Specialties include IT/telecom consulting and expense management, tax incentive services, and expense reduction services.



Contact



George Giardelli

Fortune Consulting

Phone: 888-692-5111

ggiardelli@fortuneconsulting.com

http://www.fortuneconsulting.com