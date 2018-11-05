Foundation Damage and How to Fix It

Feasterville-Trevose, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2018 --Weather can affect the landscape around a home and the home itself. However, rain, snow, and heat can also affect the foundation of a home. When the soil around a home dries up or becomes water logged it can shift and create cracks in the foundation of a home. A homeowner should inspect their foundation frequently for any cracks.



Types of Cracks to Look For



While some cracks in the foundation are normal in the Philadelphia area, there are other cracks that a homeowner should look out for as they can indicate a problem.



-Diagonal cracks. These cracks are caused by different settling of the foundation. Diagonal cracks can be fixed the same way as vertical cracks.



-Vertical cracks. Vertical cracks are of the least concern. These cracks appear due to compression and tension in the building materials. While these pose no great concern for the structure of the home they can allow for seepage of water into the foundation. These cracks can be fixed with an epoxy or urethane injection and a sealant.



-Cracks that appear "stair-stepped". Sometimes these are not seen on a foundation but on the exterior wall about the foundation. These should be treated the same as diagonal cracks and are the result of differences in the settlement of the house.



-Horizontal cracks. These are the most serious types of cracks and are caused by the bowing of foundation. Several different methods exist to fix this problem, including installing high strength straps on the interior of the foundation, reinforced posts or braces can be installed in the basement/crawlspace, or anchors can be buried in surrounding soil to the pull the foundation back into shape.



-Cracks that don't go away. Some cracks often open and close as the seasons change.



-Cracks that are wider than one-quarter inch. Large cracks can allow water to seep into the foundation. Large cracks can also allow surrounding soil to get into the foundation and further damage the home.



-Cracks appear overnight.



Other Problems to Look for



Sometimes a foundation will have no visible cracks but there might be other signs, around the house, of a problem with the foundation.



-doors and windows that stick or won't shut properly



-Stretched or cracked caulking around windows or doors.



-Gaps between flooring and baseboards and cabinets.



-Bulging or Sloping floors



-Cracks in tiles or flooring.



Foundation Maintenance



A homeowner should always be aware of the condition of their foundation and should follow proper maintenance so that the foundation stays solid.



-Grading Soil. The soil around a home should be graded so that it slopes away from a home. This prevents water from pooling and draining into the soil near the foundation of a home.



-Diverting Water. The homeowner should make sure that downspouts and gutters are clear of debris and that the water coming from them is routed at least 5 feet away from the foundation. Downspout extensions can be bought to help with this.



-Landscaping. When planting around the home make sure that plants near the foundation do not dry out the soil by hogging water. Additionally, trees should be planted away from the foundation to avoid problems with the roots.



By inspecting the foundation and following simple maintenance tips a homeowner can minimize repairs to the foundation and extend the life of a home.



After a loss, consult with AAA Public Adjusters and schedule a free consultation.



