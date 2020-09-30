Founder & CEO of ProTechnical, Rick Thomas, Signs Publishing Deal with TechnologyPress to Co-Author the Book, "On Thin Ice"

Reno, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2020 --Founder & CEO of ProTechnical, Rick Thomas, recently signed a publishing deal to co-write the forthcoming book titled On Thin Ice, published by TechnologyPress™. In addition to Thomas' expertise, the publication features content from other leading IT Consultants and Experts. The book will be released under TechnologyPress™, an imprint of CelebrityPress® LLC, a leading business book publisher that publishes books from ThoughtLeaders® around the world.



On Thin Ice is tentatively scheduled for release in late fall of 2020.



Rick and the other authors have chosen to receive no royalties from the book, and to instead donate them to the St. Jude Foundation.



Rick Thomas was selected to be an author due to his willingness to share his vast knowledge about the IT industry. His professional expertise makes him an asset to the publication and will surely benefit a wide range of readers.



About Rick Thomas

Rick Thomas is the co-author of On Thin Ice and founder of ProTechnical, a Managed Services Provider (MSP) and its subsidiary, VelocIT, a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) with offices located in Reno, Nevada and Portland, Oregon. Combining cutting-edge technologies with a highly talented technical team, each organization offers up a truly holistic and unrivaled complement of services and support.



Beginning in Silicon Valley, Thomas quickly learned his tradecraft working for companies such as Palm, Knowledge Universe (parent company of LeapFrog Toys), Caesars Entertainment, State of Nevada, and Tahoe Forest Hospital in Northern California prior to the 2009 launch of ProTechnical. With a 30-year tenure as an IT professional, he has assembled a formidable team of Subject Matter Experts who complement and contribute to his vision and is recognized for his "Go-Giver" nature of giving back to great causes through charitable events, sponsorships, and volunteer work. ProTechnical delivers brilliant and innovative IT services to the healthcare industry and was independently ranked in the top 500 Managed Services Providers worldwide.



In this book, Thomas addresses rising cybersecurity threats in healthcare. His candid interview with Nancy, the CEO of a 25-bed hospital, uncovers the immediate cybersecurity needs of her organization. It's an epidemic that must be treated with a balance of technology and talent to secure electronic Protected Health Information (ePHI) from falling into the wrong hands. With the high value of ePHI for sale on the Dark Web, the healthcare threat landscape couldn't be riper for the taking through vulnerabilities and exposures.



Thomas holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology with a specialization in Information Assurance and Security. He is regularly engaged as the HIPAA Security Officer for clinics and healthcare systems. His many years of IT experience, awareness of current threat landscapes, and ability to manage security challenges, make his writing both informative and highly relevant to IT professionals and healthcare leaders alike.



