Founder David Shih Seeks Funding via Indiegogo to Introduce "See+Clean" Next Generation Toothbrush

New Taipei City, Taiwan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2015 --Brushing teeth is the first of the daily activities for all men and women around the world. After brushing, the common practice is to look in a mirror to find out the how well the teeth have been cleaned. David Shih believes that in the 21st century, there should be a more scientific way of checking the oral condition. David claims that his invention "See+Clean" will make it possible to see the dental plaques.



"See+Clean" electric toothbrushes will utilize the latest LED Induced Fluorescence technology. It will help more efficient cleaning by showing the presence of plaques in the mouth. After cleaning, it is also possible to check how well the toothbrush has removed the plaques. Therefore, it is possible to identify the areas that may need further cleaning.



Some of the most noteworthy features of "See+Clean" electric toothbrushes are

- Patented technology allowing users to locate plaques in their mouth.

- Dual-edge brush head capable of reaching deep between teeth and along the gum line.

- Delivery of 16,000 brush strokes per minute utilizing the sonic vibrations technique.

- Dental 2 minute timer that remind users after every 30 seconds with a beep sound to clean the next quarter of the mouth.

- As per their need, users can choose from five brushing modes viz. daily, brite, power, gum care, and sensitive.

- User friendly display.

- Smart battery indicator.

- Wireless charging cradle.

- Silent operation.



The "See+Clean" team has spent more than one year to develop and test the product. Now, they are ready to bring it to the market. David Shih has just launched an Indiegogo campaign to raise all his necessary funds for the market launch of "See+Clean" toothbrushes. The funding goal for this campaign is $50,000.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1VZqcb4



The website of "See+Clean" is http://www.seeplusclean.com/.



