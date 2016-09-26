Founder Eric Crews Seeks Kickstarter Funding to Scale Up the Production of M2S Bikes All Terrain Electric Bike

Asheville, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2016 --Tapping into the experience gained from their past success with the All Go Carbon Fiber Electric Bike, M2S Bikes has recently come up with the All Terrain electric fat bike. This all terrain bike has been built to handle almost anything from deep sand to fresh snow and everything in between. The company is particularly proud of its rugged aluminium alloy frame and integrated battery pack. This battery pack delivers anywhere between twenty and fifty miles of bicycling fun on a single charge depending on the mode selected; either throttle or pedal thanks to a powerful 750 watt rear hub motor.



With 4.5 inch fat tires, this bike can effortlessly cruise through the toughest of terrains. Some of the standard features of the All Terrain electric fat bike are:



- Powerful and reliable Bafang motor with two-year warranty

- Panasonic 17 amp hour lithium ion batteries rated for 900+ charge cycles

- Durable, high-quality aluminium alloy frames

- Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with motor cut off

- Shimano 1x8 gear set and derailleur

- Aluminum Alloy rims with extra-large tires (26" x 4.5")

- Multi-function control with thumb throttle

- Stem-Mounted LCD display

- Optional RST Renegade suspension fork



Founder Eric Crews and his team have already started the manufacturing process for the first thirty bikes that are expected to be shipped by the end of October. A Kickstarter campaign has been launched recently to raise $5,000 for this project. The proceeds will be used to scale up the production of the All Terrain electric fat bike. Kickstarter backers have an opportunity to take home this bike for a special discounted price that will never be seen again.



According to Eric, "To help us continue to scale up, we're offering early supporters a great opportunity to save money off full retail pricing and help Kickstart our manufacturing process to get these bikes rolling into local retailers and bike shops across America as soon as possible."



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/2d2Ry00



The website of M2S Bikes is http://m2sbikes.com/



About M2S Bikes

M2S Bikes was founded in 2015 with the goal of bringing affordable, yet high quality electric bikes to the market. The company's mission is to: help facilitate travel via bikes.