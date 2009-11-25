Founder of MaryJanesFarm Lends Her Voice to New Magazine Column

Laguna Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2009 -- Simple living advocate and founder of MaryJanesFarm magazine MaryJane Butters is sharing her love of a back-to-basics way of living in a new column in Somerset Life magazine. Each issue of this quarterly magazine, published by Stampington & Company, encourages readers to elevate even the most ordinary moments of our lives into extraordinary ones with simple projects, Creative Living Ideas and more.



MaryJane Butters and her expansive farm have been featured in National Geographic (December, 1995), and her sustainable way of living has been chronicled in three books and her magazine, MaryJanesFarm, which launched in 2002. Most recently, she was featured on the CBS “Early Show” to show viewers the glamorous side of camping (also known as “glamping”). She spreads her message of organic and environmentally conscious living through creative recipes, décor projects, sewing patterns, and more in all of her endeavors.



Butters’ first column appeared in the Autumn ’09 issue of Somerset Life (released on October 1, 2009), and detailed her love of picnics. Entitled “MaryJane’s Perfect Picnic,” the article shared a glimpse of MaryJane’s childhood memories of family picnics and also gave readers tips to help them prepare for their own beautifully-themed picnics. Her second feature, which will be featured in the Winter ’10 issue (available on January 1, 2010), focuses on “The Art of Bathing,” and incorporates her romantic, outdoor bathing rituals.



“With the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it’s easy to forget that we can all infuse a little beauty into our lives,” says Stampington & Company’s Publisher and President, Kellene Giloff. “MaryJane Butters’ simple and natural way of living reminds all of us to take a moment to appreciate the beauty of life, and pushes us to create our own extraordinary moments. We are honored to be able to share her voice with readers around the world through her contributions to Somerset Life.”



Somerset Life Autumn '09, featuring the debut of MaryJane Butters' column, is now available on newsstands or directly from Stampington & Company online at http://www.stampington.com or over the phone at 1-877-782-6737. The Winter '10 issue will be released on January 1st, and can be previewed online at www.stampington.com.



