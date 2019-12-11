Woodstock, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2019 --T.A.P. Executive Coaching today announced the publication of the 2nd in a series of expert feature articles by Karen R. Hilton, Founder and President - in the award-winning winter edition of Where Women Create Work (https://www.wherewomencreate.com/where-women-work/), a major title in an award-winning national family of magazines, founded by publishing industry legend, Jo Packham.



After more than 20 years in business, Karen founded her coaching practice to help individuals and organizations get focused, connect to their purpose and develop perspective. As Karen's corporate consulting practice grew, she developed the Rock Your Vision Masterclass Community as a way to stay connected to equipping women to define progress on their own terms, at every stage of life.



In this edition, Karen shares masterclass wisdom to equip readers to make progress, even in the presence of fear. She says, "When courage tries to kill you, it's ok to not want to be a hero. Just don't be a victim."



Known for her practical, powerful and authentic approach to her work, Karen is sought after as an executive coach, organizational development consultant and keynote speaker. Karen's clients range from entrepreneurs to corporate boards, technology leaders to healthcare administrators.



For media inquiries or to learn more about how to work with Karen, visit her website at www.tapexecutivecoaching.com or www.rockyourvision.net.



About Karen R. Hilton

Karen R. Hilton, Founder of T.A.P. Executive Coaching and the Rock Your Vision Masterclass™ Community, is a certified executive coach, speaker, mom and wife. Her passion is helping productive individuals, and the organizations and causes they serve, discover Focus, Purpose and Perspective™.



Contact:

Karen R. Hilton - Founder and President

coachk@tapexecutivecoaching.com

678-626-7028

Woodstock, GA, USA



Facebook: @tapexecutivecoaching

Twitter: @hiltondevelops

Instagram: @tapcoachk

Blog: http://www.tapexecutivecoaching.com/blog/



T.A.P. Executive Coaching

www.tapexecutivecoaching.com