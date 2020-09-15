Four Advantages of Aluminum Fencing

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2020 --In Vancouver, aluminum fencing is a sound choice that can greatly enhance both the security and curb appeal of a property. Why? The secret lies in the lightweight and high-quality material. According to QS Fencing, there are four excellent reasons to consider aluminum for fencing installation in Vancouver. For more, go to https://qsfencing.ca/blog/4-advantages-of-aluminum-fence-in-your-property/



Low Maintenance

One of the most significant advantages of an aluminum fence is the low maintenance requirements. As an add-on option, an attractive powder finish adds to the durability and longevity of any aluminum fencing installation by preventing rust and rot—and prolonging the paint jobs. This extra element of protection is particularly worth it in wet, windy climates, and a great way to prolong the investment.



Cost-Benefit

Fencing is a great way to instantly boost the curb appeal of a home. Moreover, it provides families and pets with safe and private outdoor spaces. In high-end neighborhoods, most homes will likely look to metal fences, sometimes with an automatic gain function. Aluminum, especially compared to steel and iron, is cost-effective while providing a wide range of style options



Robust Investment

As previously mentioned, aluminum is robust and resistant to the weather. That's because the composition of aluminum is naturally non-ferrous. Simply put, it doesn't rust. This ability to withstand a range of seasonal weather, including high sun, rain, wind, and snow, makes installing an aluminum fence a particularly suitable choice for Vancouver.



Design Variety

Perhaps the greatest advantage of aluminum fencing is its flexibility. From classic contemporary to sophisticated modern, this chameleon of the fencing world can be tailored to suit any taste or property. Customize colours, patterns, and designs to significantly improve the curb appeal of any property, residential or commercial.



Get in touch with QS Fencing to learn more about the best solution for aluminum fence installation. Call (604) 777-3057 or send an email to info@qusfencing.ca to get started



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver residential and commercial fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC. To learn more, visit https://www.qsfencing.ca or call (604) 777-3057.



QS Fencing

Sebastien

(604) 777-3057

Company Website: https://www.qsfencing.ca