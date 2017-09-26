Four Corners Equine Rescue Awarded Verification by Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

Aztec, NM -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2017 --Four Corners Equine Rescue, one of only 10 licensed horse rescues in the state of New Mexico, receives Verified status from The Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS), the only globally recognized organization providing standards for identifying legitimate animal sanctuaries.



Verification means that Four Corners Equine Rescue meets the criteria of a true equine sanctuary/rescue and is providing humane and responsible care of the animals. The Verified status also provides a clear and trusted means for the public, donors and grantors to recognize FCER as an exceptional organization.



"Four Corners Equine Rescue is thrilled to receive such a prestigious honor. Becoming verified by The Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries reflects the effort we put into maintaining the highest standards for horses in our care, and recognizes our commitment to going the extra mile for our horses", said Debbie Coburn, Founder and President of Four Corners Equine Rescue.



"We are proud to announce the recent verification of Four Corners Equine Rescue," said Valerie Taylor, GFAS Director of Accreditation. "The dedication and passion of Four Corners' founders, Directors and volunteers is commendable, and allows for great attention to be paid to the rescue, rehabilitation, and rehoming of the equines in their care. In addition, Four Corners' efforts to collaborate with other equine rescues in New Mexico to not only provide adequate rescue in perilous situations but also champion equine welfare advocacy issues, demonstrates the organization's commitment to equines-in-need."



Based in Aztec New Mexico, FCER has been in operation for 13 years, rescuing horses, donkeys and mules throughout the state. In addition to rescue and sanctuary, FCER's other programs include The New Mexico Estray Equine Fund (NMEEF) which provides other licensed NM rescues with the money to bid on estray equines impounded by the New Mexico Livestock Board. Many estray equines and rescues have benefited from the fund, which relies solely on public donations and is tax deductible.



About Four Corners Equine Rescue

The mission of Four Corners Equine Rescue: FCER is an all-volunteer 501(c)3 organization dedicated to the rescue of horses, burros, and mules, their rehabilitation (both physically and mentally), and their adoption into good, loving homes. We will assist wherever, whenever we can, to help horses in need.



For more information about FCER, call 505-334-7220, or visit http://www.fourcornersequinerescue.org.



About Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the sole purpose of strengthening and supporting the work of animal sanctuaries, rescues, and rehabilitation centers worldwide. The goal of GFAS in working with and assisting these animal care facilities is to ensure they are supported, honored, recognized and rewarded for meeting important criteria in providing care to the animals in residence. GFAS was founded in 2007 by animal protection leaders from a number of different organizations in response to virtually unchecked and often hidden exploitation of animals for human entertainment and financial profit.



http://www.sanctuaryfederation.org