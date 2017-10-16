Four New York Employment Law Attorneys from Borrelli & Associates Named to 2017 Super Lawyers Rising Stars List

Great Neck, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2017 --Four lawyers from the Borrelli & Associates team have earned a spot on the 2017 Super Lawyers Rising Stars list based on their work representing plaintiffs in workplace lawsuits.



This year's list includes lawyers Michael R. Minkoff (labor and employment, ERISA, discrimination, Qui Tam), David D. Barnhorn (employment discrimination and wage, hour violations), Alexander Coleman (all areas of employment law), and Jeffrey R. Maguire (labor and employment, bankruptcy, foreclosure defense, mortgage modification, personal injury, trademark and copyright).



Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The Rising Stars list is intended to recognize the achievements of lawyers under 40 or those who have been practicing for less than a decade. The organization uses a patented selection process to determine the members of its annual Rising Stars list. A research team reviews professional achievements and other details about each attorney and then a blue-ribbon panel makes the final selection.



You can find the complete list of New York lawyers selected for 2017 in the New York Metro edition of Super Lawyers magazine and in The October 2017 New York Times.



For more information about the Firm's Super Lawyers, the Borrelli & Associates attorneys who made the list, or our employment law firm in general, contact 516-248-5550 or visit www.employmentlawyernewyork.com.