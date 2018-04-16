Four of the Top Five Best U.S. Children's Hospitals Use NeoMed Products

Woodstock, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2018 --U.S. News and World Report recently ranked the fifty leading U.S. children's hospitals specializing in pediatric neonatology in their annual Best Children's Hospitals rankings report. NeoMed® is proud to report that four of the top five highest-ranked pediatric neonatology hospitals in the U.S. rely on NeoMed products to deliver nutrition to the most fragile patients.



The fifty pediatric centers were ranked for care of fragile newborns. The scores consisted of data, including breast milk at discharge, 30-day readmission and patient volume, along with other data from a clinical survey of children's hospitals. The remaining portion of the score was based on nominations and recommendations from pediatric specialists.



NeoMed's Vice President of Business Development, Marc Waldman, stated, "Our ENFit® and Legacy product portfolios are meticulously designed with specific features in place to help improve the outcome of the neonatal patient. We design our products with the tiniest, most fragile patient in mind, and I believe that this concept continues to resonate with NICU departments and pharmacies around the world."



Founded in 2007, NeoMed develops innovative enteral collection and delivery products supporting the specialized feeding and medication dosing needs of the low birth weight, neonatal, and pediatric patients. We are committed to improve patient outcomes through product designs that meet safety, clinical, and regulatory guidelines while supporting cost containment objectives.



Visit NeoMed® website here: https://www.neomedinc.com.