Four Step Marketing Consultants Announces Major Innovation Plans for 2018

DeLand, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2018 --On Wednesday, May 9th, FSMC released a significant portion of their innovation plans during an online free training event held by Matt Law, CEO of Four Step Marketing Consultants. The private streaming event was shared with prospects and advocates of the FSMC training program.



During the event, FSMC shared their new marketing tools, new business training programs, and two new SaaS applications. In a heartfelt speech, Matt shared the journey of innovation the team has been on since 2008. Matt also revealed recent survey results from the FSMC licensing community, documenting FSMC's Student revenues. As part of the online event, FSMC also provided demos of several new resources for their licensing community. Matt concluded the training by announcing that though the company has been profitable, FSMC intends to raise capital to complete the major innovations and continue their growth strategy. It was announced that FSMC is currently working on getting set-up through Wefunder.com, an online crowdfunding portal.



In an interview after the webinar, Matt shared more about FSMC's plans. "We've worked very hard over the last few years. With the acquisition of marketingconsultants.com, we've been integrating all of our tools and resources into this platform. I believe we're poised for growth and believe the innovation and hard work is about to pay off. We grew by some 250% in 2016 when we released our last round of changes. Though I might be overly optimistic, I am expecting similar revenue growth in 2019. The beauty of this is that the hard work is already done. Now we have to let people know."



FSMC hopes to have the online crowdfunding campaign open for investments by June of 2018. The company aims to raise up to a maximum of one million dollars in venture capital through equity.