Four Tips to Improve Your Summer Vacation

Different solutions for everyday living are required to compensate for the constraints of luggage limits and not having the normal conveniences of home available. Simple things that are taken for granted at home can become major problems without adequate preparation. Security of your passport and credit card are of paramount importance for all travelers. Wet or damaged clothing as a result of unexpected heavy rain or even by the leakage of toiletries packed in luggage can leave a traveler without appropriate clothing for local conditions. Day trips can be ruined by not taking necessary items (like a waterproof jacket or drinks) or by having too much to carry.



Many travelers purchase travel accessories to enhance their comfort and convenience, but which travel accessories are genuinely needed?



1. A hidden passport/credit card holder – This can be the waist band style, neck style, or one that attaches to a belt and can be flipped next to the skin so it is to be worn under the pants. It is ideal if this has RFID security, or at least use RFID card and passport sleeves so that electronic data can't be scanned.



2. A leak-proof toiletries bag that is compact but roomy enough to hold what is needed, preferably including some purpose built bottles that don't leak, protects the contents of luggage.



3. A foldable lightweight backpack that folds small and light enough to carry it in a jacket pocket or purse is invaluable for day trips and as a carry on bag for flights.



4. A waterproof jacket or poncho which folds small enough to carry when it may be needed is very useful. A small foldable umbrella is also handy if heavy rain persists. Both of these can be carried in the foldable backpack during day trips.



