Four Trendy Types of Window Tints That Are Selling in 2023!

Vancouver, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2023 --These days a lot of car shoppers are specifically searching for vehicles featuring tinted windows, but the market for adding extra window tinting has been growing exponentially in recent years.



In 2023, the auto window tinting industry is expected to exceed $5 BILLION, so it's safe to say that a lot of car owners around the United States are eager to figure out what the latest trends are in window tinting.



The industry specialists at NW Window Tint have supported this list of six trendy window tints that are selling this year, so below are the industry trends that every car lover needs to know about!



Carbon Window Tints



Carbon tints are undoubtedly the most complex of any type of auto tinting, and this is largely because these tints utilize countless micro-layers of carbon and polymer. The end results are a very sleek, matte aesthetic that does a great job at blocking unwanted UV rays.



Carbon tints are a solid option for any car owner that's concerned about interior cabin fading, and another benefit of carbon tints is that they never fade. Carbon tints are also trending throughout the industry because they're a good option for insulation as well.



Ceramic Window Tints



Ceramic tints are widely considered to be one of the best options in today's auto tinting marketplace, but a lot of people are confused by why ceramic tints are so popular.



This increased popularity in ceramic tints is largely due to the middle layer of particles, which helps make the tint superior when it comes to upholstery protection and overall insulation.



Ceramic tints typically don't provide as much privacy as compared to some of the other options in this list, but they are a top option for withstanding harsh elements and maintaining long-term durability.



Crystalline Window Tints



It's a shame that a lot of people don't know about these window tints, and this is partly because crystalline window tints aren't technically a tint. Crystalline tints are very popular because they come in several darkness levels to accommodate different tint styles.



UV protection is one of the benefits of crystalline window tints, but there's still debate within the auto tinting industry in terms of whether or not crystalline tints are better than some other popular tint types. When it comes down to it, crystalline tints may not be for everyone, but they are a good option for certain drivers who want clearer windows for all sorts of important purposes.



Hybrid Window Tints



What's really great about hybrid window tints is that they combine the best of both worlds when it comes to metalized and dyed tints.



Hybrid tints have three layers just like dyed tints, but the main difference is that the middle layer features a very special metal powder. With this unique combination, hybrid tints are capable of providing all sorts of great qualities for drivers.



Hybrid tints protect against UV rays, block intense heat, reduce glare, and are shatter-resistant. Hybrid tints are also more affordable as compared to some of the other tints in this list!



The Auto Tinting Industry Is Going To Boom In 2023, So It's Time For Car Owners To Get Ready Before Spring Arrives!



Most car owners will invest in window tints in the spring or summer months when intense heat waves make driving less comfortable, and this seasonal tendency is exactly why car owners everywhere need to start thinking about window tint investments way before spring arrives!



